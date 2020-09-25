FAYETTE — The annual Lima Leaf Day will be celebrated from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4, at the Lima Church, 16550 Heron Road, Fayette. This year’s lunch, sponsored by the Lima Church and Cemetery Association, will be served in drive-through manner. The menu includes includes pork loin sandwiches, maid-rites, hot dogs, coleslaw, baked beans and ice cream cups, with you bringing your own beverage.
There will be no flea market, crafts or children’s games, etc.
The quilt raffle will be held, but you need not be present to win. The drawing will be at 2 p.m.