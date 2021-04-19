The Oelwein Lions are encouraging the community to observe Earth Day on Thursday, April 22, by joining in a community litter pick-up day.
“Put on your gloves, pick up a garbage bag and gather the family for a walk around your neighborhood,” suggests one of the Lions organizers Janet Wissler. Alluding to the past year of isolation for many, Wissler added, “While you are out, give a wave to a neighbor that you have not seen for the past year and enjoy the spring flowers.”
Winter may be gone, but it has left much debris in its wake. City streets, alleys, around playgrounds, on the trails, and anywhere that the wind can scatter, litter can be found.
Wissler and fellow Lions ask citizens to show their pride in Oelwein by cleaning up after the long winter and time indoors, celebrating Earth Day in a positive way.
“While you are out, give a wave and a shout to Lions in their yellow vests, to show your support of Earth Day, as well,” Wissler said. “As Lions, we appreciate our community and the support given to all of our projects.”