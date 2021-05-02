The Oelwein Lions Club has been recycling donated eyeglasses for distribution to disadvantaged parts of the world for more than 16 years. From a space in the lower level of Dr Rachel Mortenson’s optometrist’s office (they refer to as the “lions’ den”), less than a handful of volunteers gather for a couple hours twice weekly to sort, clean, read prescriptions, label and package eyeglasses.
“Right now, there’s just three of us working on the project. There were a couple more, but pandemic concerns have kept some away in the last year,” said Lion Rich Witt, who heads up the project. “We’re hoping they will come back soon, but we could really use a few more volunteers to help with the amount of glasses to be processed.”
Witt said they worked one or two at a time during the pandemic, and that has slowed down the process, but it has not slowed down the donations, which come from the central Lions office in Ames. Two to three times a year, Oelwein Lions travel to Ames to pick up donations of eyeglasses that are collected from all over Iowa. It’s usually a pickup or vanload when they go.
What is really amazing about the whole eyeglass recycling project is that, although glasses are collected from many locations across Iowa, the Oelwein Lions, from their little lions’ den in an optometrist’s basement, are the only ones in the entire state that are doing the processing of the glasses. To date, they have processed approximately 168,000 pairs of glasses. That’s something to roar about.
But, as Witt aptly points out, volunteering isn’t about patting oneself on the back; it’s about what you can do for others.
The volunteers meet each Tuesday and Friday from 8:30-10 a.m. in the “den” at 208 Eighth Ave. S.E. (rear entrance), where they tackle the stacks of boxes filled with glasses. A box is opened, and glasses are sorted by usable, non-usable, or unique. The unusual pairs are saved on a special shelf. The non-usable pairs are left on a work bench to be disassembled later and the metal frames are sent to a special recycling location in New York.
The usable glasses then go to the sink where they are thoroughly washed and left to dry. Next, each pair of glasses is scanned through a lensometer, which reads the prescriptions in the lenses. The person operating the machine writes down the prescription and tapes it on the plastic baggie into which the pair of glasses is placed. The packaged glasses are then packed in boxes, 200 to a box and stacked up for shipment to Lions in Wisconsin who take care of shipping them on mission trips to Third World countries where they are needed.
It’s an assembly-line process, but it is not difficult work, Witt explained.
“What is happening right now, is we are going in more often just to try to keep up. We have close to 100 boxes with about 10,000 pair of glasses to go through right now. We will pick up another 20,000 pair when we get called to go to Ames again,” he said.
“We could use at least a couple volunteers to help a couple hours, a couple times a week,” Witt said. “If we are lucky enough to get more (volunteers), we could possibly add more shifts, too. And you don’t have to be a Lions Club member to help out.”
Witt said it’s a social time as well as getting work accomplished. On a productive morning, they can get a couple hundred pairs of glasses processed.
“It’s quite rewarding knowing that we’re able to recycle glasses for people that really need them, even though we will never see the recipients,” he said.
Persons wishing to volunteer a couple hours, a couple times a week to this cause, may contact Rich Witt at 563-920-8798.