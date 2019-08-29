Move over tiny houses, Little Free Libraries have taken off.
Thanks to Friends of the Oelwein Library, with help from Todd Kastli’s high school industrial arts class, three of the miniature structures were recently erected, bringing the total to five Little Free Libraries within the city limits. The new ones are located along the walking trail behind Wing’s Park Elementary School, in front of the former Harlan Elementary School and across from Arlington Place Assisted Living, near the walking trail.
The first two, that were constructed and donated by Buzz Bush and Dylan Mulfinger several years ago, are located at Reidy Park and near the campgrounds at City Park. According to Friends spokesperson and retired librarian, Edith Biddinger, the placement puts them in the parks and in each quadrant of the city. The students built the new ones in class last year and delivered them to the Oelwein library where they were stained or painted.
The little libraries, originally designed to resemble one-room schoolhouses, are made of treated pine and have hinged, plexiglass doors. They have been stocked with donated books for all age groups and the public is invited to check out books (free of charge) and later return them or replace them with their own donated favorites.
In 2009, Todd Bol of Hudson, Wisconsin, designed and built the first one and erected it at his home in honor of his mother, a teacher and avid reader. The following year he worked with friend, Rick Brooke, to officially launch the Little Free Library nonprofit with the goals of uniting communities and sharing books to promote the love of reading. They aimed to have 2,508 libraries put up by 2013 and they met their goal 18 months early.
There are currently more than 90,000 Free Little Libraries in 91 countries.
The LFL organization charges $40 to register their libraries and it provides a number of services. Interested people can get more information at LittleFreeLibrary.org