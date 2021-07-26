Little Husky offering virtual preschool

As the Oelwein School District created its online K-12 school — Oelwein Online — Oelwein Little Husky Learning Center teacher Anita Yessak was inspired to do the same for preschool. That program she piloted with two families last year is now more widely available.
“We didn’t advertise a lot because it was so new and we were literally building the plane in the air as we flew it,” Little Husky Principal Justin McGuinness said of its beginning.
The district is inviting families to register for online voluntary preschool for 4-year-olds and pre-kindergarten.
Yessak and McGuinness explained what families can expect based on last year. School staff team up with family members who become their child’s learning coaches regarding work loads, meetings and how to use certain apps. Zoom allows video conferencing. Seesaw allows assignment retrieval and submission by photo or video.
Yessak says she doesn’t tell families a set number of hours of work; rather, she pushes out activities in Seesaw.
“I would say roughly we try to plan 20 minutes, if that,” daily, she said. It averages to an hour or two a week.
“We just would supply the information and they would do what was workable for them,” Yessak said. “We were really flexible.”
Yessak scheduled around families’ work schedules for video meetings, or another family member attended. The saying that it takes a village to raise a child, Yessak said, holds true online.
The program uses the same academic standards as in-person preschool. For example, academic benchmarks for preschool graduation say children should be counting to 20 and reciting up to 15 letters of the alphabet. Preschool evaluation also uses “gold standards,” through skill-teaching strategies, such as social-emotional; gross (large) and fine motor; and academics — math, literacy, science and social studies.
“My virtual students are held to the same standards,” Yessak said, noting how the program would use online tools to assess skill mastery. For large motor skills, she might encourage a game that parents would record to upload the video showing the kids in action.
“I can watch through those to make sure the kids are hitting those same standards,” she said.
As she does with in-person learners, she adapts to virtual students’ interests.
“When we were talking about fall, I would push out through Seesaw different nature walks for them to look for things,” listing shapes, sounds or colors.
“(It’s) knowing what our standards are, taking the children’s interest, so they have that joy, instead of sitting and being bored and looking at a TV (a screen).”
Social-emotional learning also comes into play in preschool, literally. Families might play with their child. Or they might set up the computer “center” on the floor while the child plays or makes art, and they interact with a virtual classmate working in tandem, live on Zoom.
One of Yessak’s students was young for her grade. Her parents worried she had not been around many peers. The student joined a weekly Zoom meeting, “center time.” Both theirs and the other child would play together and converse.
“So they could work on that social interaction, which is a lot of preschool,” Yessak said.
“This child then came to summer school this year, and she already had ties with some of the kiddos through Zoom,” she said. “People couldn’t believe she had never been to school. One, she knew me. Two, she knew some of the kids already because she saw that.
“Next year, if they would decide next year to start kindergarten, they already would have ties with some of the preschool kids,” she said.
“That particular student will be in-person this coming school year,” added McGuinness; “so real easy transition (to) in-person.”
Virtual preschoolers will have opportunities to link in for activities in the classroom or join, depending on the comfort level of the family. These could include visits from the local naturalist, music or field trips.
Teachers are also evaluated by their building administrator who offers feedback.
“You know for sure who’s teaching your student every single day and you know they are properly vetted, and they each have an active administrator who is giving feedback and helping make them better,” McGuinness said.
The School Board recently approved handbook changes setting fall and spring semester deadlines for switching between O2 and the in-person school. Although preschool isn’t part of O2, the cutoff dates to notify the school of intent to switch between programs at Oelwein (virtual to in-person or vice versa) is Sept. 17, with the paperwork by Sept. 24, or Feb. 4 for spring, with the paperwork by Feb. 11.
The Little Husky handbook had yet to be updated for 2021-22 on the district website; they have a separate board.
To register, visit OelweinSchools.com.
Families may email Yessak through Seesaw or her school email address, ayessak@oelwein.k12.ia.us, or call the school switchboard to schedule.