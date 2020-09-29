FAIRBANK — The City Council approved location drawings for the Little Wapsie Communications LLC Ground Lease Agreement on Monday. The telecommunications company is leasing on the water tower lot.
“(The hut) is going to be on the southwest side of the tower,” Ryan said.
Council had approved on Aug. 24 an agreement for entry into this ground lease for the small building or “hut” on the water tower lot and a second agreement for right-of-way.
Little Wapsie Communications LLC is registered to RTC Communications general manager Sharon Huck.
As approved Aug. 24, the lease for the pending location of the hut to house the internet service provider is for 50 years at $600 a year, plus Little Wapsie Communications said it would provide free internet to city entities at six sites: the city hall, city shop, pool, library, sewer and fire station — a $5,400 value, a company spokesperson told the city attorney.