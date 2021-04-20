FAIRBANK — Construction began this month on the Little Wapsie Communications fiber-to-the-home project.
The project is in its third week of construction to run a fiber optic network backbone to the town. It is expected to take up to 90 days, says Readlyn Telephone Co. General Manager Sharon Huck with Little Wapsie Communications.
Readlyn Telephone Co. (RTC Communications) and Oran Mutual Telephone Co. (OMTC) formed Little Wapsie Communications, LLC to bring a local presence into the Fairbank community along with their 100% fiber optic network. Internet and digital phone service will be offered.
It’s not too late to sign up for a utility drop, Huck said. She encouraged residents including businesses to sign up as soon as possible.
Huck said after construction is completed of the fiber backbone and drops, the fiber will be spliced.
“We’re contacting residents now to get the drop to their house, but actual service hookup will not start until this fall,” she said. Little Wapsie Communications will send out more information regarding signup for services at a later date.
A member of the Little Wapsie team — including Ethan Kleitsch, Joe Regenold, Clinton Watts, Dan Lundt, Jenny Platte, Barb Gruetzmacher or Sharon Huck, will attempt to contact each business and resident for permission to put a drop to their location. As a reminder, installation is free at the time of construction, even for those who choose not to subscribe. Persons choosing to subscribe at a later date will be charged time and material for installing.
Huck anticipated that early Friday afternoon, a prefab shed will be dropped on the water tower lot with access from Main Street.
Last Aug. 24, Fairbank City Council approved an agreement for entry into a 50-year ground lease for a small building or “hut” belonging to Little Wapsie Communications to go on the water tower lot and a second agreement for right-of-way.
With questions or to sign up for having a fiber utility drop installed, call Oran Mutual Telephone Co., 319-638-6006, RTC Communications, 319-279-3375, visit littlewapsie.com or email csr@readlyntelco.com.