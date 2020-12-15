St. John Lutheran Church (Buck Creek) and St. Peter Lutheran Church (Oran) will host an upcoming live Nativity event on Sunday, Dec. 20, at the St. John Lutheran Church, 2025 Viking Ave., Sumner.
The live Nativity will be a contactless, drive-through event, free and open to the public from 4-6 p.m. It will include real animals and volunteer actors. The entrance to the event will be on Viking Avenue, northbound.
The churches with to bring the spirit of Christmas to the community in this unprecedented year, and everyone is welcome. A free-will offering will be collected at the event.