CEDAR RAPIDS — Iowa State Senator Liz Mathis announced on Tuesday she will run for Congress in Iowa’s First District.
“It’s been the joy of my life to listen to people across eastern Iowa and to be their voice. I’ve spent decades listening and telling stories as a journalist and I’ve helped fix problems in our communities as a state senator and non-profit leader,” Mathis, a Democrat, said in a news release. “But lately, I’ve heard from so many Iowans who are concerned about the partisanship and conflict they’re seeing in Washington.
“It’s clear Iowans want leaders who care about fairness and honesty, who want to make sure businesses, farmers and workers succeed and who want to see communities thrive so that our kids and grandkids inherit an even better Iowa. I’m running because Iowans deserve better leadership and a member of Congress who listens to their concerns and delivers results.”
Mathis has been a journalist, a non-profit leader and a State Senator. She grew up on a farm in eastern Iowa, the daughter of a Word War II veteran and a nurse who was trained in the cadet corp. After earning a degree in journalism from the University of Iowa, she became an anchor for KWWL and KCRG over 27 years.
After her career in journalism, she continued serving her community as a non-profit leader in Cedar Rapids, where she helped countless families recover from devastating floods and teamed up to support children and adults who required access to mental health care, housing and basic needs.
In 2011, she was elected to the State Senate representing parts of Linn County.
As a young mother, Mathis juggled caring for her 5-year-old son as he underwent major surgery and at the same time, taking care of her elderly parents as they were dying. She experienced the stress that so many others have faced by trying to navigate insurance and medical bills that quickly followed, the news release says.
Mathis and her husband, Mark, live in Hiawatha. They raised their kids, Mark and Mary Fran, in Waterloo and Robins. Mathis announced her candidacy in a video to supporters Tuesday morning. Her campaign has also launched a new website, LizMathis.com, and Iowans can follow the campaign on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.