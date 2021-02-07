Oelwein attorney Ron VanVeldhuizen sat relaxed in his conference room, a print of sailboats on the wall at his back, and perhaps thoughts of sailing again in the back of his mind. Last week he formally announced his retirement and plans to close up his office on May 1. That was perhaps the easiest part, now he will be busy completing clients’ files as he wraps up a 40-year law career.
Ron grew up in northwest Iowa and earned an undergraduate degree in philosophy from Iowa State University. It was there that he met and later married his wife Roxanne, a farm girl from central Iowa.
He said with a chuckle that his father asked him what he was going to do with a degree in philosophy. Ron wasn’t sure, but thought about joining the Peace Corps, since his degree seemed to have limited options.
“However, the times we were in, social injustice and the Civil Rights movement, administrative law struck me as a place where I could really make a difference,” he said. So, he enrolled in law school at the University of San Diego, where he earned his juris doctorate, with training in securities and administrative law.
After Roxanne completed her degree from ISU, they were married in Ames, and Ron took his bride to San Diego where he was working in a law firm and enjoying life in a near-beachfront condo. A couple of years later, they made their way back to Iowa, picking the northeast part of the state because of its natural beauty.
Ron had made a connection with Don Avenson who steered him toward Oelwein, noting that local attorney Mose O’Brien was getting toward retirement age and there might be an opportunity there. He and Roxanne arrived in Oelwein in October 1979 and have made it their home ever since.
Ron said he worked for O’Brien for a year or two before striking out on his own. He opened his law office on East Charles and became acquainted with the community.
“I got involved in economic development early on. Church Williams and Lou Mulder recruited me for that,” Ron recalled.
Then, in 1984, he was hired as city attorney for Oelwein, a job he held for the next 32 years. He helped steer the city through new territory with construction of the new highway, one of his first strategies. Shying away from personal accolades, Ron says the city holds a debt of gratitude to the hard work of some terrific leaders including Beth McFarlane and Steve Kendall who took the city through really tough times.
“The 1980’s and 90s were so hard on communities. It was difficult to focus on the future,” Ron said, noting that Oelwein was not alone in the economic struggle. “Then in the late 90’s things started coming together. We had a good council, the economic development group got fired up, there was good leadership in the school and Northeast Iowa Community College came into the mix. All the pieces started coming together.”
Ron noted benefactors like Church Williams and Bill Wilson helped immensely along with Steve Masters who gave a lot of hard work toward keeping Transco and the rail line in town.
“We were fortunate to have the right people at the right time — there were many who contributed a lot to Oelwein turning the corner, Sally Falb, Gene Vine, Larry Murphy, Don Frazer, Gene Fuelling, to name a few,” he said.
After resigning from city attorney duties in 2016, Ron began scaling back his workload, and taking on new clients, knowing retirement was going to be in his plans in a few years. Suddenly, the years seem to have flown by and it is now official – he is retiring.
“The practice has been so good to me, I’ve represented some great people and spent lots of time with great people. I’ve been so fortunate with the people I worked with in the community and in this office, starting with Doris Ott. She was my first secretary and she set the bar pretty high. After she passed away, I have been fortunate to have Barb Kerns in the office, along with other great workers Barb Jamison, Jami Tafolla and Marcella Becker,” Ron said. He would love it if a lawyer would want to come in and take over his office. He could make a great pitch to anyone about Oelwein being full of great people.
Ron says he is not worried about finding things to do in retirement, joking that being married to Roxanne will keep him active. They plan to do outdoor stuff, travel and then there are always projects waiting at their cabin in northern Wisconsin. They have two sons, Nick in San Francisco, where their three grandchildren live, and Nathan in Seattle, so traveling plans are definitely in the future, along with visiting other family and friends.
His advice to anyone in any career — “Don’t forget to have fun.”
“I’ve had a very entertaining career,” Ron said with a smile. “The first 10 years in Oelwein, Roxanne and I raced sailboats all over the Midwest. I hope to do more sailing.”