Stampede, a band out of Independence, made a great return to the world of live music. The band members jokingly refer to their comeback as their Highway 150 Tour. They will perform at the Oelwein “Party in the Park” at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8.
“This is the first summer that we got together since our first two-and-half year hiatus,” said Michelle McBride, who, plays keyboard and performs vocals for the band. “We jokingly refer to our return as the Hwy. 150. We have been excited that we have been able to stay close to home in our first summer out after returning. Our first show was in Vinton in June and we played in Independence on July 3, and now we are finishing our summer season with Oelwein. It’s been nice, especially since we just got back out there, to be able to stay close to home and develop a larger following with people that we know in the communities close to home.”
Stampede is a five member band, that takes pride in providing a family friendly appropriate show. The band is made up of brothers Travis McBride on guitars, steel guitar, fiddle, keys, and vocals, Cory McBride on drums and vocals, and Michelle McBride, who is married to Travis, on keys and vocals, Zach Thein on lead guitar, and Gabe Schmidt on bass guitar and vocals.
“We used to be known for heavy country and classic rock,” said McBride. “When we reconvened we decided that our musical tastes have grown as we’ve aged. We wanted to expand upon different types of music and not just limit ourselves to top 40 country and true classic rock. Between the five of us we bring a lot of different musical tastes to the group that we have collaborated into our new setting. We still do a lot of classic rock and country, but we also do a lot of Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars.”
McBride explained they performed a really big variety of music from classic Fleetwood Mac, and Boston to country music, both of popular artists of today and legendary artist from the 90’s such as, Trisha Yearwood, Garth Brooks, and Shania Twain.
“We have definitely challenged ourselves in this new era of Stampede,” said McBride. “We’ve selected pieces that are hard for us to play, for a reason. It helps us fine tune our abilities and not just play a song to play a song, but to challenge ourselves. We hope that shows in our performances to our audience that our pieces are difficult, but we’ve chosen them to help challenge and keep ourselves sharp as musicians
McBride shared that with Stampede being based out of Independence, it has provided the band with a huge range of following. “Zach Thein our Bass guitar player lives in the community of Vinton and brings large followers of family and friends,” said McBride, “and Cory McBride is the high school music director and brings a following from the Oelwein community. It’s been nice to spread our web into these communities.”
When asked how it felt to back to performing after their hiatus, McBride replied; “With musicians, they are always going to have an itch to play. Especially, with members in band born into music, with their families having bands. Myself, with my mom and grandfather, they were very musical. So, it’s something we’ve always known and not something that can be taken away from a person. It’s been nice to satisfy that need to perform. We all love the music and most importantly we love seeing the people enjoy what we are doing. It’s a nice validation and if we can see everyone is enjoying our show it gives us more ammunition to keep doing what we are doing.”
Stampede’s Fall line-up includes some private shows, followed up with a performance at DanceMor Ballroom on Saturday, Nov. 2., in Swisher, IA. According to McBride, DanceMor Ballroom was also on a hiatus, so their performance at this venue seemed rather appropriate, as both the band and the venue are coming back to life; proving that you can’t keep a good thing down.