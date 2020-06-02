Primary voters in Fayette, Buchanan and Clayton Counties wound up backing the winning federal candidates on both sides in Tuesday’s primary election.
Turnout in the state eclipsed the record set in 1994 for a primary election of 449,490 ballots cast, according to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. Tuesday's contest saw 522,207 ballots cast for a 24.11% turnout of registered voters. Fayette County saw a turnout of 24.41%, followed by Buchanan at 21.83% and Clayton at 19.82%.
Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst will face Democrat Theresa Greenfield in November. Ernst ran unopposed in her primary and received 222,847 votes, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s Office. There were 2,994 write-ins.
Greenfield won in a field of five candidates with 129,706 votes, followed by Michael Franken with 67,862, Kimberly Graham with 40,738, Eddie Mauro with 29,856 and Cal Woods with 3,341. There were 500 write ins.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer will face Republican Ashley Hinson in Congressional District 1. Finkenauer ran unopposed and received 71,024 votes, and there were 468 write-ins. Hinson defeated Thomas Hanson 37,554 to 10,583. There were 151 write-ins.
In state elections involving at least parts of the three counties, county results also mirrored the final district results. Among those was setting up of a rematch in House District 55 between incumbent Republican Michael Bergan and Democratic challenger Kayla Koether. Their close race in 2018 was marked by a controversy over the counting of absentee ballots. In this primary election, Bergan received 2,275 votes and Koether 2,849. Neither had primary challengers.
In other uncontested area races for state offices:
• Senate District 28 Republican Mike Klimesh received 4,413 votes and Democrat Matt Tapscott 4,511.
• Senate District 32 Republican Craig Johnson received 3,689 votes and Democrat Pam Egli 4,481.
• Senate District 48 Republican Dan Zumbach received 4,750 votes. No Democratic candidate ran in the primary.
• House District 56 Republican Anne Osmundson received 2,156 votes and Angela Reed 1,710.
• House District 64 Republican Chad Ingels received 1,678 votes and Bruce Bearinger, 1,976.
A contested Republican primary in House District 95 saw Charlie McClintock defeat Phil High 1,278 to 912. Democrats backed Christian Andrews with 2,869 votes.
FAYETTE COUNTY
Three more Republicans than Democrats voted Tuesday in Fayette County, as a total 2,989 ballots were cast in the primary election, according to unofficial results.
Those 1,496 Republicans were in sync with the rest of the state as they chose Sen. Joni Ernst (98.3%) for a shot at a second term in November and Ashley Hinson (70.4%) to challenge first-term Democratic Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer. They also backed incumbent County Supervisor Janell Bradley (61.2%) over Ferlin Lauer (38.6%).
The 1,493 Democrats backed Theresa Greenfield (52.5%) to take on Ernst in the general election. She also won the state vote. County Democrats also supported Finkenauer (99.5%). There was no Democratic candidate for county supervisor on the primary ballot, but 97 write-in votes were cast.
District 64 State Rep. Bruce Bearinger received 689 votes (87.8%) for another term despite announcing he will not seek one, instead taking a job as the dean of agriculture at Northeast Iowa Community College. Republican Chad Ingels received 592 votes (99.5%) to win the right with to take on whoever the Democrats choose through an upcoming special convention. Oelwein businessman Travis Bushaw and Buchanan County educator Jodi Grover have announced their candidacies for the Democratic nomination.
The election saw a surge in absentee ballots cast, as was encouraged by state and local election officials because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In total, 2,615 absentee ballots were counted, while 374 ballots were cast in person at polling stations.
Democratic absentee ballots outnumbered Republican 1,369 to 1,246. Republicans had 250 in-person voters, compared to 124 for the Democrats.
Fayette County vote by the numbers
Republicans:
U.S. senator — Joni Ernst, 1,345 (98.53%); write-ins 20.
District 1 U.S. representative — Ashley Hinson, 1,006 (70.40%); Thomas Hanson, 417 (29.18%); write-ins, 3.
District 28 state senator — Mike Klimesh, 776 (99.61%); write-ins, 3.
District 32 state senator — Craig Johnson, 602 (100%)
District 55 state representative — Michael R. Bergan, 782 (99.49%), write-ins 4.
District 64 state representative — Chad Ingels, 592 (99.50%), write-ins, 3.
Board of Supervisors — Janell Bradley, 888 (61.16%); Ferlin Lauer, 560 (38.57), write-ins, 4
County auditor — Lori Moellers, 1,433 (99.79%), write-ins 3
County sheriff — Marty Fisher, 1,404 (99.22%), write-ins, 11.
Democrats:
U.S. senator — Theresa Greenfield, 772 (52.52%); Michael Franken, 430 (29.25%); Kimberly Graham, 132 (8.98%); Eddie J. Mauro, 114 (7.76%); Cal Woods, 21 (1.43%); write-in, 1.
District 1 U.S. representative — Abby Finkenauer, 1,424 (99.51%); write-ins, 7.
District 28 state senator — Matt Tapscott, 519 (99.81%); write-in, 1.
District 32 state senator — Pam Egli, 819 (99.76), write-ins, 2.
District 55 state representative — Kayla Koether, 542 (99.82%), write-in, 1.
District 64 state representative — Bruce Bearinger, 689 (87.77%); write-ins, 96.
Board of Supervisors — no candidate; write-ins. 97.
County auditor — no candidate; write-ins 76.
County sheriff — no candidates; write-ins 109.
BUCHANAN COUNTY
Democratic voters outnumbered Republican in Tuesday on Buchanan County 1,665 to 1,365, according to unofficial results from the Buchanan County AUditor's Office.
Buchanan County results mirrored those of the state, with Republicans backing Ernst and Hinson for U.S. Senate and House, respectively, and Democrats choosing Greenfield and Finkenauer.
Buchanan County vote by the numbers
Democrats:
U.S. senator — Theresa Greenfield, 852 (52.27%); Michael Franken, 484 (26.69%); Kimberly Graham, 141 (8.65%); Eddie Mauro, 140 (8.59%); Cal Woods, 11 (0.67%); and write-ins, 2.
District 1 U.S. representative — Abby Finkenauer, 1,568 (99.24%); write-ins 12.
District 32 state senator — Pam Egli, 1,354 (99.56%); write-ins, 6.
District 48 state senator — no candidate, 3 write-ins.
District 64 state representative — Bruce Bearinger, 1,287 (92.06%); write-ins, 111.
District 95 state representative — Christian Andrews, 111 (99.11%); write-in, 1
Board of Supervisors — Joe Payne, 1,422 (99.09%), write-ins 13.
County auditor — no candidate, 125 write-ins
County sheriff — no candidate, 256 write-ins
County treasurer — no candidate, 68 write-ins
Republicans:
U.S. senator — Joni Ernst, 1,220 (98.39%); write-ins, 20
District 1 U.S. representative — Ashley Hinson, 1,006 (77.50%); Thomas Hanson, 289 (22.27%); write-ins, 3.
District 32 state senator — Craig Johnson, 1,122 (99.2%), write-ins, 9.
District 48 state senator — Dan Zumbach, 123 (100%)
District 64 state representative — Chad Ingels, 1,086 (99.45%), write-ins, 6.
District 95 state representative — Charlie McClintock, 87 (75%); Phil High, 29 (25%)
Board of Supervisors — Clayton Ohrt, 1,203 (98.28%), write-ins 21
County auditor — Kris Wilgenbusch, 1,217 (99.19%); write-ins 10
County sheriff — Scott Buzynski, 1,137 (84.79%); Glen S. Fults Jr., 202 (15.06%)
County treasurer — Gina Mether, 1,236 (99.52%); write-ins, 6.
CLAYTON COUNTY
Clayton County Democratic voters outnumbered Republican on Tuesday for the primary election by 1,258 to 1,096, with both sides throwing support behind the statewide winners in federal contests, according to unofficial results from the Clayton County Auditor’s Office.
The vast majority of votes — 2,171 of 2,354 votes — were cast absentee, with Democrats sending in 1,184 to Republicans’ 987. Four absentee ballots were turned in blank.
Democrats:
U.S. senator — Theresa Greenfield, 642 (52.11%); Michael Franken, 382 (31.01%); Kimberly Graham, 115 (9.33%); Eddie Mauro, 78 (6.33%); Cal Woods, 13 (1.06%); and write-ins, 2.
District 1 U.S. representative — Abby Finkenauer, 1,184 (99.66%); write-ins, 4.
State senator — Matt Tapscott, 1,111 (99.73%); write-ins, 3.
District 55 state senator — Kayla Koether, 230 (98.71); write-ins 3.
District 56 state representative — Angela Reed, 851 (99.53%); write-ins, 4
Board of Supervisors — no candidates, 69 write-ins.
County attorney — no candidate, 44 write-ins
County auditor — Jennifer Garms, 1,141 (99.74%); write-ins 3.
County sheriff — no candidate, 57 write-ins
Republicans:
U.S. senator — Joni Ernst, 1,027 (98.85%); write-ins, 12.
District 1 U.S. representative — Ashley Hinson, 843, (79.45%); Thomas Hanson, 215 (20.26%); write-ins, 3.
State senator — Mike Klimesh, 1,018 (99.71%); write-ins, 3.
District 55 state representative — Michael R. Bergan, 149 (99.33), write-in, 1.
District 56 state representative — Anne Osmundson, 882 (99.21%); write-in 3.
Board of Supervisors — Ray Allen Peterson, 1,008 (99.21%), write-ins, 8.
County attorney — Zach Hermann, 1003 (99.01); write-ins 10
County auditor — no candidate, 73 write-ins.
County sheriff — Michael J. Tschirgi, 1,054 (99.72%); write-ins, 3.