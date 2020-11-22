Oelwein Dollar Fresh will be preparing 25 Thanksgiving meal bags that will serve 100 people in the Oelwein community. Dollar Fresh is partnering with the Oelwein Community Kitchen Cupboard to distribute the meals to local families in need.
Store Manager Matt Nelson, and team have been working to prepare the meal kits, which will include cans of corn and green beans, a 5-pound bag of potatoes, stuffing mix, and a voucher for a turkey, dinner rolls and a pumpkin pie to be picked up in-store.
Each kit will make a Thanksgiving meal for a family of four.
The Community Kitchen Cupboard volunteers plan on picking up the meals on Tuesday, Nov. 24 so they can be distributed to local families in time for Thanksgiving Day preparation.