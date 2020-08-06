A police captain, mayor, teacher, city administrator, and the parents of a bi-racial high school student were among those who joined an Oelwein-based video conference this week to discuss racial issues. The conversation also delved into other marginalized identities.
“Unity for Black Lives,” was organized by Ryan Keeley, local spokesman for Oelwein: Black Lives Matter. It was hosted online and by phone on Tuesday after being rescheduled from last month because of concerns over the originally conceived in-person event possibly contributing to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“As a Black man, opening the screen and seeing a meeting of all Caucasians and an Asian guy — that’s encouraging,” said Saul Grant, formerly of Oelwein, who joined the online conversation.
Along with Keeley, the panel included Oelwein Mayor Brett DeVore, Oelwein Police Captain Ron Voshell, Oelwein High School English teacher Lee Anderson and Oelwein parent Angella (Luther) Grant.
City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger also joined in on the conversation.
Discussion topics included privilege, experiences with racism, anti-police attitudes, and subtler forms of discrimination both in Northeast Iowa, and nationally. In some cases they laughed — or cringed — about how far they’ve come. For example, discussion about removal of Confederate symbols brought up the influence of a television show.
Andersen, a 22-year teacher now in the Oelwein High School English department, talked about emulating Bo and Luke Duke from “The Dukes of Hazard” TV show as a child.
“We had Schwinn bicycles, orange and and black, and six or some versions of a General Lee bike,” said Andersen. “I look back and think, ‘You’re an idiot.’ I saw a cool orange car on TV. They jumped over ravines… Do you call that racism, entertainment or an agenda?”
“Lee, you know you slid across the hood of your parents’ car and scratched it and got yelled at because we all did that,” said DeVore.
“I personally am glad that NASCAR banned the Confederate flag,” Andersen said.
DeVore said that flag has been “appropriated to symbolize the whole racist South, and if it goes away I’m OK with that.”
Voshell, a 21-year law enforcement veteran with 18 years on Oelwein’s force, said the fate of the monuments didn’t matter to him, since he was born in Iowa “so north of the Mason-Dixon line,” but how the issue is handled did.
“On a professional level,the destruction of public property is not OK, and there are other avenues if they want them gone such as petitioning the district court,” he said.
City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger talked about road blocks in local government.
“If you’re trying to get a statue taken down of a slave owner or someone who did not help push the American dream, you’re going to go to a city council full of old white people that will not understand what you’re trying to do. If you’re trying to get a group of your friends together to tear it down, you are making a change that is essentially benefiting the group that needs to see that change. So, while I am in government and do not like taking down public property and ruining things, I firmly believe change has to start at some point.
“If you go through the city … you may never get it done, because that’s where systematic racism exists, and you cannot get anywhere when you are dealing with the same group of people who are OK with the status quo ….whether they know it or not and whether they know any better. That’s one of the problems they’re dealing with in the South. This history of that is not something that benefited everyone in America, it benefited white plantation owners.
“To work on that change is something that I believe needs to be pushed.”
At another time in the discussion panelist Angella Grant, who is white, talked about deep roots of racism and why people might not recognize that.
“White privilege is a social advantage white people are given over other racial groups just because of the color of their skin,” she said. “Our society was founded on racism. We have persistently prioritized white people over other minorities.
“I know we have a police officer here and he might think I’m not right here, but in history the police force was in America was established to capture and patrol slaves. So, law enforcement became a system rooted in racism and white people have rarely been exposed to the failings of that system because it was designed to protect them.”
The discussion lasted nearly two hours.
EXPERIENCES
Panelists described experiences with overt racism and subtler “microaggressions” in Oelwein and Northeast Iowa.
Angella (Luther) Grant moved to Oelwein in seventh grade after some time in Des Moines and recalled being teased for having Black friends. She later married an African-American man for 18 years and has been raising her 13-year-old bi-racial son in Oelwein since his third-grade year, except for two years in Des Moines “so he could be exposed to other races. And he wanted to come back here.”
“I reminded him he has been called the N-word by other students, adults, even his school bus driver,” Grant said. “But he wanted to live here. He likes the community, his school and the friends he does have, and he wanted to play football here.”
“It hurts me when he comes home and says, ‘Mom, someone called me the N-word.’ I said, ‘What were you doing?’ ‘Playing in the park.’ My son was playing with other children, all white. If my kid is doing something wrong, call him a brat, call me, I’ll take care of it. There’s no reason to call him that simply because of the color of his skin.”
Her son’s father, Saul Grant, was put off by a perceived over-emphasis on his son’s football career by school staff, she said.
“My 13-year-old is 6-2, 250 pounds. When we came back and went to conferences here, they were all excited: ‘Oh, we can’t wait for him to play football, play football.’ My husband made a comment, ‘Our son is more than just some big black kid coming to Oelwein to play football. He’s a great kid and has a great personality.’
“When I lived here in seventh grade, there were very few people of color,” she said. “Now there’s several. These kids shouldn’t feel different because their skin is dark. They should feel accepted and loved.
“I just want people to have a bit more open mind,” she said. “I want my son, (who is) in ninth grade this year, I want those four years to be the best years of his life. For him to be Black should not have anything to do with them.”
DeVore recounted having “several Hispanic cousins.”
“I was having a conversation with somebody in Waterloo and was with my aunt and they made a comment about Hispanics and we were both taken aback because he knew her daughter was married to a Hispanic. And we asked, ‘Do you want to take that back?’ and he didn’t realize what he was saying. Looking at me you wouldn’t realize I had several Hispanic family members.”
SLIGHTS AND INSULTS
Keeley asked panelists how to combat microaggressions, which are a verbal or nonverbal slight or insult which communicates subtle or unintentional discrimination to a marginalized group, such as when a man of color notices a white woman clutches her purse near him. Saul Grant had addressed these earlier.
“There’s been times I’ve dropped the ball because I have African American children,” he said. “They will come home at times, like a white little girl asks, ‘Why is your hair different?.’ ‘Uh, maybe just tell them God wants you to be warmer in the winter.’ If I had given them real answers now, maybe those 22-year-old women would be able to explain to their friends.”
Andersen said: “Being a teacher and person of color, the most important thing with microaggressions is learning and listening.People I’ve spoken with in the last couple of weeks, … there’s a lot of misconceived notions of what a microaggression is: Is it meant to be hurtful? Is it simply uneducated?
“There’s people who don’t realize it could be taken offensively. It’s interesting because nowadays everyone is very quick to get offended, defensive. I’ve told my own children, just because someone said something rude to you, doesn’t mean they were trying to offend you intentionally. You can’t be so quick to condemn someone for something they maybe didn’t realize they were saying or doing.”
As to how to walk back a microaggression, Andersen said, “To say I’m sorry, I need to be better about that, maybe that’s a start.”
“I would add that we have to be willing to call people out when they notice something,” DeVore said. “I have a friend who is transgenered and gets misgendered quite a bit. Was at a restaurant here in town. I called a server out immediately because it is not acceptable to pull those little slights.”
“That’s nice to hear because I know gender identity isn’t taught in a lot of places,” Keeley said. “Especially here in our town.”
Voshell said he only recently learned what a microaggression was. Professionally he said he strives not to put himself in conflict with others in any way. However, growing up in the 1980s was another matter, Voshell said.
“There was microaggressions everywhere, it didn’t matter if it was the clothes you were wearing, the sneakers,” he said. “You couldn’t get through first period without someone saying something.”
“How responsible am I if I’m doing it and it’s unconscious?” Voshell asked. “If it was brought to my attention I would certainly not do that.”
“As a police officer, we get a lot of calls or complaints of things that are not necessarily a law enforcement matter just because they felt slighted or offended, so we don’t deal with those on a professional level,” he added.
POWER OF WORDS
When panelists contrasted Black Lives Matter and all lives matter slogans, white privilege and relationships with police came up.
Of Black Lives Matter and all lives matter, Grant quoted something she saw on social media: “If your neighbor’s house is burning and yours is not, you don’t stand there and say my house matters too. We have to address that burning house before we can address that nothing is wrong with yours.”
Andersen said: “I think (with) the Black Lives Matter push, finally we have gotten to the tipping point where we said this is enough. There have been example upon example of racial injustice and example upon example of peaceful protest and how that maybe didn’t exactly go very well. My immediate response when I saw the protesting was pride because there are a lot of people that turn a blind eye to racism.”
Anderson noted he was wording the next part very carefully.
“It’s easy to see racism,” he said. “For me what’s harder is to identify people who maybe are unaware or uneducated or don’t have maybe the knowledge or information to really know where they stand. I’m fortunate to know a lot of great people.” He noted they may say things that are unintentionally hurtful to an Asian American or a Black person.
“For a lot of people it’s a pride or ego thing, ‘I’m not racist, I can’t be, what are you talking about?’ But maybe when you dissect it more, maybe something you said could have been tinged with racism or could have been categorized as a microaggression ... It’s unintentional but because you’re not aware of it, it’s not helping anything, it’s probably doing the opposite.
“People need to be open minded and willing to hear other sides, and check themselves and what their own beliefs are, how they were raised, and be aware how they teach their children, the company they keep, and just be aware of their words and actions,” Andersen said.
As a police officer, Voshell had a different take on Black Lives Matter, seeing it as an organization that had misbranded itself in the wake of the protests in Ferguson, Missouri, after a white policeman, Darren Wilson, shot Michael Brown, an 18-year-old Black man, Aug. 9, 2014.
“I as a police officer, as an American police officer, support black lives,” Voshell said. “I, however, cannot support the organization Black Lives Matter because after the Ferguson incident, if you recall this organization chanted ‘What do we want? Dead cops. When do we want them? Now’ and ‘Pigs in a blanket, fry piggy fry.’ That was their slogan and they had it chanted in several major American cities. I cannot support an organization or anybody for any reason that would call for the death of anybody based on their occupation, race, creed or what have you.
“I support Black lives,” Voshell said. “I support all lives. But I think there’s a misconception. Some kind of mixup. I heard Lee’s response, I completely understand it.
“I think on the flipside there are well-intentioned people who are certainly not racist but I think feel left out or prejudged just because they say ‘all lives matter.’ I get that. But again, I support all lives and again I support Black lives,” Voshell said.
“It confuses me why when we say Black Lives Matter, the first thing we think about is that organization,” Keeley said. “I support Black Lives Matter and it does hurt my feelings when people can’t say that. When you watch the news, you see black people dying disproportionately, you see disparities in health care, education, why is it so hard in fact to say that someone else matters when we have proof our society isn’t treating them like they do (matter)?”
“It’s the organization that branded those things,” Voshell said. “Right or wrong that’s what we’ve heard since 2014, ‘Black lives matter. Fry piggy fry.’
“I think if there’s a broader discussion, some sort of civil discussion in this country on a large scale, maybe we can all come together and agree on that,” Voshell said. “It’s basic human rights. Everybody deserves the same rights. Everybody’s lives matter as far as I’m concerned. When I go out and put my uniform on, I don’t do it with any preconceived notion of I’m only going to serve one community better than the other or any of the other negative things that have been said about law enforcement.”
“I agree, it seems like you have to choose a side,” Keeley said, noting there were people that do good things and who do bad things in every profession and group.
“I think all reasonable and critically thinking people can come to that conclusion,” Voshell said.
“I think there’s a larger agenda bigger than us on this screen right now. I don’t want to get into conspiracy theories but there’s a good reason to keep us divided so to speak.
“I am an open-minded person,” Voshell said. “All the people I work with are open-minded. Never once put on my badge with ill intent. Hopefully the folks will realize what we have here in Oelwein is not necessarily what is being portrayed nationally. I’ll be first to admit that there are problem officers in this nation.”
Saul Grant addressed the Black Lives Matter movement and how attention has been diverted from it.
“As a Black man, I saw immediately how … a tragic event happened and those that have been cowards for a long time used this opportunity to start the rioting, the looting, and continue to divide the people,” Saul Grant said.
Grant said he now dislikes seeing the BLM T-shirts and kneeling plastered around owing to the message being diverted.
“I was one of the only people that stood with Colin Kapernick the right way,” Saul Grant said, referring to the civil rights activist who played six seasons for the San Francisco 49ers and became known for refusing to stand for the national anthem to protest injustices done to African Americans.
“I stood with him when he started, it but I was upset with him because he didn’t explain it. They turned him doing that and getting the attention of inequality and the injustice that was borne on the people of color and they made it something to do with the national anthem. He never came back and gave a rebuttal for that. He should have clarified that, and it wouldn’t be what it is now.
“The kneeling now is being disrespectful. On that conspiracy theory you spoke of, I agree with you 100%. But the attention that’s brought to it now, now we’re diverting yet again the energy. When we’re protesting and rioting and looting, we’re using the energy that could be used coming to a round table and coming up with a solution.
Although Saul Grant agreed with Voshell that BLM have been singling out police, Grant said the no. 1 problem is “Black men are dying at the hands of other black men more than any other in our country.”
According to the Washington Post, Black men are most likely to be perpetrators and victims of gun homicides, and research has found this is often linked to a condition similar to PTSD brought on by repeated exposure to the likes of violence, poverty, high unemployment and substance abuse.
“If Black Lives Matter, they should matter more to Black people,” Saul Grant said.
An 8 minute, 46 second moment of silence was held in memory of George Floyd, representing the time white police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck. Four officers face criminal charges in his May 25 death.