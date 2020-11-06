Coronavirus infections continued a rapid spread across the state Friday, including in Fayette County, where health officials are asking for the public’s help.
“The number of admissions for many hospitals in northeast Iowa are at, or near capacity,” said Jamie Hoey, Fayette County Public Health spokesperson, in a statement issued Friday afternoon. “There is a desperate need to slow the spread, flatten the curve, and protect our community and population.”
County Public Health, in conjunction with Fayette County Board of Health, is asking communities “to put into place an expectation of its citizens to step up and protect each other,” the statement said. “Public Health is requesting that towns ask businesses to wear masks to ensure the health of employees and to protect customers.”
The cumulative total of COVID-19 cases in Fayette County reached 531 on Friday, with six deaths and 282 estimated recoveries, according to state tracking.
State public health officials reported 3,533 new confirmed cases Friday and 14 more deaths. The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Iowa has risen over the past two weeks from 27% on Oct. 22 to nearly 42% on Nov. 5, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers, keeping Iowa’s rate second in the nation behind South Dakota.
The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals reached a new high of 912 and those in intensive care units remained at the highest levels since the beginning of the pandemic at 188.
Hoey explained the situation in Fayette County.
“The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Fayette County are on the rise with over 175 new cases in the past two weeks; the number of hospitalizations is also climbing,” the statement said.. “For the entire county, the positivity rate has increased from 6.99% on Oct. 27 to 15.3% as of Friday, November 6. That is an 8.31% increase in positivity, which is more than double our previous rate.
“We are seeing COVID-19 spread among all ages, many businesses and schools are affected, and the cases are not related to any single event or town. At this time, in Fayette County, the disease is being actively spread throughout all communities. This is happening in our surrounding counties as well.”
Health care providers are seeking more help to stem this pandemic.
“For our Fayette County communities during this pandemic, we are at a crossroads,” the statement said. “Having been lucky enough to avoid high positivity rates until now has been a blessing. But COVID-19 is here, and it is not stopping. As many local healthcare centers are urging our communities to step up and assist in mitigation efforts, please remember it is going to require more than just our medical professionals to fight this fight. It will take all residents of Fayette County and we are asking for your help!
“Please know it is acceptable to hold each other accountable to slow down the spread so our health care system can handle the increased number of patients. Ask businesses to wear masks. Ask customers to wear masks. Ask each other to wear masks. Fayette County Public Health continues to ask individuals to wear masks and practice social distancing and good hand hygiene.
“And, most importantly, stay home when not feeling well. These things are vital to ensure the continued health of all communities.”
The Iowa Dept of Public Health is conducting COVID-19 disease investigation, and due to the increased testing, investigations are behind, she said. If you are not receiving timely guidance or have questions, call 2-1-1 at any time. Or, you can call Fayette County Public Health (a dept of Gundersen Palmer Hospital andClinics) at (563) 422-6267, Monday-Friday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.