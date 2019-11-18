Last year, the Oelwein Area Historical Society enjoyed a wonderful Christmas Open House — decked out in white-white-white — celebrating all things “winter wonderland.” It was well attended and enjoyed by all.
FAST FORWARD to this year and the 27th annual Christmas Open House. The major color seen everywhere in the Oelwein Area Historical Museum is red-red-red. Who “to our wondering eyes should appear” but Santa! That’s right! Santa is the theme of this year’s open house. Visitors can watch for a very special Santa in the entrance.
Dates for this year’s event are Saturday, Dec. 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8. Hours for both days are 1-4 p.m. The Museum is located between Arnold Motor and Super 8. There is ample parking; the museum is warm and handicapped-accessible.
Tours of the Museum are self-guided; but any Historical Society member will be glad to answer questions or be of help. Be sure and visit the “Friendship Tree” for an ornament to take home. You will find scrapbooks any number of places — feel free to look through them.
The “candy village,” donated by Gary and Josie Walrath, has been on display several times.
On display, for the first time this year will be a quaint village donated by Rosie Casey. Thank you for this new addition to the open house! Both villages can take our memories back in time.
We have been blessed to have “live music” entertainment since the beginning of our Christmas open houses — and this year is no exception. Pianists this year will once again be Deb Kunkle, John Hofmeyer III, and Mary Kay Miller. They will be playing for your listening pleasure in our “parlor.” Sing-alongs are always welcome and chairs will be provided.
Santa makes a yearly visit to the Historical Museum. He may be found strolling and greeting our guests; or sitting in his sleigh. This is a wonderful opportunity for your children to sit with him for a “photo op.” Thank you, Santa, for sharing your precious time with us again this year.
The Museum meeting room will be a very busy area again this year. Be sure and visit the refreshment table replete with a wonderful variety to pick from. Coffee and hot cider will also be available. There will be an area for adult and children’s crafts, and games for children, as well.
Closing out both afternoons, will be drawings for door prizes — children and adult.
After writing this, it reminds me of all that will be able to be enjoyed at the Oelwein Area Historical Society Museum. Please come, be our guests, and take away an afternoon of pleasure — with our compliments.