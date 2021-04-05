Librarians at the Oelwein Public Library and Oelwein Community Schools highlighted resources available to patrons during this National Library Week April 4-10, in keeping with the theme, “Welcome to your Library.”
The Oelwein Public Library is open for patrons to browse, and they can use computers for 45 minutes a day. WiFi is available as well.
“We are not having in-person programs yet,” Oelwein Public Library Director Susan Macken said.
The Public Library is promoting a virtual event in honor of National Library Week and Take Action for Libraries Day.
Longtime CBS News anchor Dan Rather will join Booklist’s Donna Seaman for a live conversation about his recent book, “What Unites Us: Reflections on Patriotism.”
Space is limited. To listen in and submit a question, register for free at airtable.com/shrZOygSF0NQe7QCt.
OPL Online Book Club will discuss “The Last Romantics” by Tara Conklin at 10 a.m. on April 28. It was a Goodreads (social media site) Choice Award Nominee for Fiction in 2019. Copies of the book are available for checkout in-person or download on Bridges or Hoopla.
The Public Library is also offering take-home plant-starter kits with directions.
Join librarian Deann Fox on GoToMeeting for this discussion, by contacting dfox@oelwein.lib.ia.us or watch Facebook for the meeting link.
“We bought a button maker and we want to get use out of that for the upcoming summer reading program and after school (programs),” Macken said.
There are multiple buttons available in two styles. The buttons say: “Read.” And “I love my library.” Patrons are welcome to take one, she said.
The Public Library is planning for the summer reading program in June, themed “Reading Colors Your World.” Potential program guests would be representatives of the Mississippi River Museum of Dubuque and Grout Museum of Waterloo.
Pages and Play children's videos from the Oelwein Public Library are found on their YouTube channel.
OELWEIN SCHOOLS
The school district is not having in-person programs at this time either.
“This year will be different because of COVID,” Oelwein Schools librarians Dianne Loughren and Diane Sperfslage wrote in an email. “We don’t have any major celebrations planned at school but will continue to promote our physical collections and online resources provided by the area education agency.”
The Oelwein Schools web page has “Library” and “Resources” sections where students can access resources, oelweinschools.com under the Academics menu.