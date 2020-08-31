Friday Hootenanny going consistently at half-capacity
The Hootenanny jam session will again take place from 6-9 p.m. Friday at the Coliseum Ballroom in Oelwein.
Social distancing is in place. Tables are placed eight to 10 feet apart and players’ chairs are spaced six to 10 feet apart. Hand sanitizer is plentiful.
Attendance has been 40-50 people consistently, Coliseum owner David Moore said.
“Before the virus, attendance was about 100 people,” Moore said.
Music styles include old-time and newer country, folk, waltzes and more.
For instance, a month ago, performers were informed to study up do a “clean” cover version of “Pills I took” by Hank Williams III.
Bearinger band to play in Fayette Friday
The Bruce Bearinger Band, members Bruce Bearinger and Clay Hallberg, will play from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday at Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette.
Bring your own blanket or chairs and socially distance or mask. No coolers; persons can preorder Iowa wines on the winery’s website.