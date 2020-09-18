FAYETTE — Artist Ray “Bubba” Sorensen III, of Greenfield, Iowa, spent an estimated eight to 10 days painting Fayette County historical figures onto a boulder at 305 W. Water Street in Fayette. His Freedom Rock for Fayette County was unveiled on Friday.
Sharon Orr was on a committee that organized the project.
“I provided him with themes we wanted to see,” Orr said.
Orr drew information and inspiration from the Upper Iowa University Library Archives, especially the 1991 book pertaining to certain Union Army recruits for the Civil War, “University Recruits: Company C, 12th Iowa Infantry Regiment, U.S.A., 1861-1866” by Charles B. And Roger B. Bowen Clark, which compiled three decades of research on these veterans from Fayette County who attended Upper Iowa University. She also referenced staff of the Montauk Historic Site, the 1874 mansion of Iowa’s 12th governor, William Larrabee and his wife, Anna Larrabee.
Represented on the rock facing West Water Street are Civil War veterans Henry Grannis and Dr. CC Parker as well as Alexander Dickman Hall, the original UIU building, and on the reverse side facing the Volga River, Gov. William Larrabee and U.S. House Speaker David Henderson. A peacock representing Upper Iowa University and an eagle, the national bird, are also painted.
“It’s a beautiful rock,” said Fayette Police Chief Ben. “That’s why we work here, we’re proud of the culture Upper Iowa has, proud to be a part of the community.”
Davis served stateside in the Air Force Military Police from 2006-2012.
Sorenson, the artist who founded the Freedom Rock project, was inspired by the movie “Saving Private Ryan.” He plans to paint one Freedom Rock for each Iowa county, with an estimated six counties remaining.
Sorensen plans to give tours of the 99 Freedom Rocks across Iowa.
“The artist will not include every era/branch/race/gender etc. on each rock but rather, the goal is to represent all of that across the entire tour with those specific stories,” Sorensen’s website states. “Think of each rock as a piece of a puzzle.”
“The Freedom Rock Tour is advertised as an activity to draw people to Iowa,” Fayette County Economic Development and Tourism Director Mallory Hanson said. “And bringing art and culture to the county is always of value.”
Henry Grannis was a flag bearer for Company C during the Civil War.
“He was one of the few flag bearers who lived through the Civil War Because it made him a target,” Orr said.
His first flag was lost or destroyed, but a group of women made him a second flag which survived the war and is on display at the UIU Library. Area stream Grannis Creek bears his name.
Dr. Charles Coleman (C.C.) Parker was one of the early medical doctors in Fayette County, serving as a surgeon in the Civil War, such as at the Battle of Shiloh. He taught the natural sciences when UIU opened in 1857, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, and served on the UIU Board of Trustees.
Orr explained Civil War era surgery largely meant amputations. This was before the discovery of antibiotics — Alexander Fleming published his penicillin discovery in 1929, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine — a class of medications that now treat conditions that led to amputations then, such as gangrene.
The Alexander Dickman Hall is originally limestone, Orr said, and Sorensen used the negative space of the rock without paint for the building facade between the two men’s portraits.
Gov. William Larrabee, who had controlling interest in a Clermont flour mill, was rejected for military service because he had lost the sight in his right eye in a firearms accident. However, he supported the Union cause by giving free flour to needy families of soldiers.
The fourth man portrayed is David Henderson. Before serving as speaker of the U.S. House from 1899-1903, Henderson moved to Clermont in 1849 with his family and attended UIU where he met his future wife, Augusta Fox. He served in Company C.
The cost to paint and seal the rock is estimated between $6,000 and $7,000, the Union Echo Leader reported Sept. 16.
Donors to the project were put in a drawing for the quilt, and James Parker of Annapolis, Maryland, a descendant of Dr. Parker, won it in a blind drawing by Hanson as Orr held the basket.
On the second week in September a year from now during Fayette’s Watermelon Days, an official dedication celebration of the Fayette County Freedom Rock will be held, Hanson said, inviting all to join.
