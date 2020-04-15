The Fayette County Community Foundation (FCCF) has announced $121,151 in grant funding to 22 projects of organizations serving Fayette County as part of its 2020 grant cycle.
Grants are awarded through Fayette County Community Foundation’s competitive process to projects in the program areas of art and culture, community betterment, education, environment, health, historic preservation and human service. Grant applicants must be a 501(c)(3) designated organization by IRS code or government entity serving Fayette County in order to be considered for funding.
This year’s grant awards come at a time when social gatherings of more than 10 persons are not to be made, due to the worldwide efforts to control the coronavirus pandemic. The traditional annual award ceremony for distribution of the grants cannot be held. The FCCF also noted that grant decisions were determined prior to the COVID-19 outbreak and its effect on communities and nonprofits. Those nonprofits receiving grants may choose to shift funding to general operating support in response to this public health and economic crisis. The FCCF will discuss decisions with these nonprofits on a one-on-one basis.
“The Fayette County Community Foundation is proud to partner with these nonprofits who are making a difference in our local communities,” said Vicki Rowland, chair of the FCCF governing committee. “While the Community Foundation is not able to hold its annual award celebration at this time due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus, grant checks will be mailed, and we look forward to seeing the impacts in Fayette County.”
The grant recipient organizations are listed by specific funding areas as follows, including the grant amount and the project to be funded.
In the funding area of Art and Culture, The Grand Theatre of Oelwein received $9,490 for new flooring for the theater.
Six grant awards were distributed for Community Betterment.
In Hawkeye, the American Legion Post 312 received $10,000 for phase two of its Building Repair Project, interior repair.
Maynard received $2,660 for Evolvis XL Radar Speed Signs
The city of Oelwein Parks and Recreation Department received $10,000 for park electrical improvements.
In Wadena the public library received $2,062 for computer upgrade and window replacement, and the Park Committee was given $8,000 for a lighting project.
Northeast Iowa RC&D received $2,060 for River Bluffs Scenic Byway for engaging visitors with a promotional banner and new maps.
Two grants were presented in the funding area of Education.
Iowa College Access Network received $1,500 for the project Life After High School — Building Iowa’s Future Workforce.
Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa received $2,015 for the project Inspiring Future Leaders of Fayette County.
In the funding area of Environment, Fayette County Conservation received $10,000 for the Turkey River Recreational Corridor Trail Amenity and Interpretive Project. Take a Kid Outdoors (TAKO) of Fayette County was awarded $1,350 for 2020 youth events.
In the Health funding area, NAMI Northeast Iowa was awarded $2,000 for Fayette County 2020 Outreach, and North Fayette Valley Community Coalition received $4,200 for the project Hidden in Plain Sight: We Can’t Stop What We Don’t Know.
In the area of Historic Preservation there were three awards. The Elgin Historical Society received $5,133 for the Elgin Historical Museum electrical renovation. St. Lucas Historical Society was granted $10,000 for storm windows and frame restoration at its museum. The Waucoma Historical Society received $6,729 for the Brannon Homestead roof renovation.
In the funding area of Human Service, six grants were awarded.
The city of West Union Police Department K9 Program received $10,000. Friends of the Family Homeless Services received $4,000. Otter Creek Valor Quilters was granted $1,537 toward the West Union Quilt of Valor Project.
Parent Share and Support received $2,625 for its project, “Operation New Computers.” Riverview Center was granted $5,790 for Fayette County Sexual Assault Crisis Response Toolkit. Valley Preschool was awarded $10,000 toward the daycare facility construction.
Decisions on grant awards are determined by a local committee, which consists of volunteers from Fayette County. Committee members include, Janell Bradley, Erica Bushaw, Bill Clark, Susan Franzen, Ken Hemesath, Rita Losh, Dr. Rich Patrick, Vicki Rowland, Rick Scheffel, Barb Schoenjahn and Jamie Tafolla.
The 2021 grant cycle opens Sept. 15, 2020, with an application deadline of Dec. 31. The grant guidelines and application will be posted prior to the cycle opening at www.fayetteccf.org.
The Fayette County Community Foundation is a local foundation making grants to organizations creating stronger, more vibrant communities in Fayette County and helps people establish funds to support the causes they care about. The FCCF is an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, a nonprofit committed to creating long-term impacts in 20 counties in Iowa. For more information, contact 319-287-9106 or visit www.cfneia.org. CFNEIA is confirmed in compliance with National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations.