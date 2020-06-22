The start of the second week of the pandemic-delayed high school baseball and softball seasons was delayed for area teams by drenching rains in Northeast Iowa.
Oelwein softball, which is off to a 2-0 start, hasn’t been able to play since defeating Dunkerton last Tuesday because of two rain-outs. As a result, Oelwein is scheduled to play each night Tuesday-Friday this week.
Oelwein’s Friday night home game against New Hampton was postponed until Tuesday. Their road game against Decorah scheduled for Monday, was postponed until Thursday.
Sumner-Fredericksburg/Tripoli’s Monday baseball and softball road games against Hudson were rescheduled for Saturday.
Jesup’s road softball game against Union Community was postponed until Saturday.s
Starmont’s baseball and softball road games against Edgewood-Colesburg was rescheduled for Tuesday.
North Fayette Valley softball’s home game against Clayton Ridge was moved to Tuesday
West Central softball’s road game against Kee was postponed.