Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE THROUGH EARLY THIS EVENING... .WIDESPREAD RAIN WILL CONTINUE ACROSS THE AREA THIS AFTERNOON, SLOWLY PIVOTING AS IT GRADUALLY SAGS SOUTH AND EAST INTO THIS EVENING. ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE, WHICH COULD PRODUCE LOCALLY HIGHER RAINFALL AMOUNTS. WITHIN THE WATCH AREA, ADDITIONAL RAINFALL THROUGH EARLY THIS EVENING IS EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM AROUND 0.5 TO 1 INCH. WITH THE GROUND ALREADY NEARLY SATURATED FROM SIGNIFICANT RAINFALL OVER THE WEEKEND, THIS ADDITIONAL RAINFALL WILL RESULT IN FURTHER RUNOFF INTO AREA STREAMS AND RIVERS. THIS MAY RESULT IN LOCALIZED FLASH FLOODING THROUGH EARLY EVENING AND SUBSEQUENT RIVER RISES. PEOPLE LIVING OR WITH INTERESTS ALONG WATERWAYS WILL WANT TO PAY CLOSE ATTENTION TO CONDITIONS. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTHEAST IOWA, CLAYTON AND FAYETTE. IN SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN, GRANT. * UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF 0.5 TO 1 INCH IS EXPECTED THROUGH EARLY THIS EVENING, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE FROM ANY THUNDERSTORMS. * FLASH FLOODING IS POSSIBLE. THOSE LIVING ALONG WATERWAYS ARE URGED TO PAY CLOSE ATTENTION TO CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&