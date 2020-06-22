Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

rain

Wapsie Valley baseball players wait for the right times Friday night to dash through the rain to catch rides home. The three in front are Michael Mann (7), Benton Hyde (15) and Andrew Westphahl. The Warriors varsity squad played first because of the rain threat and defeated Starmont 13-3 in five innings.

 CHRIS BALDUS | oelwein daily register

The start of the second week of the pandemic-delayed high school baseball and softball seasons was delayed for area teams by drenching rains in Northeast Iowa.

Oelwein softball, which is off to a 2-0 start, hasn’t been able to play since defeating Dunkerton last Tuesday because of two rain-outs. As a result, Oelwein is scheduled to play each night Tuesday-Friday this week.

Oelwein’s Friday night home game against New Hampton was postponed until Tuesday. Their road game against Decorah scheduled for Monday, was postponed until Thursday.

Sumner-Fredericksburg/Tripoli’s Monday baseball and softball road games against Hudson were rescheduled for Saturday.

Jesup’s road softball game against Union Community was postponed until Saturday.s

Starmont’s baseball and softball road games against Edgewood-Colesburg was rescheduled for Tuesday.

North Fayette Valley softball’s home game against Clayton Ridge was moved to Tuesday

West Central softball’s road game against Kee was postponed.

