IOWA CITY — There are 260 current University of Iowa students who are members of the 2019 Hawkeye Marching Band, one of the “top 10 college marching bands in the nation,” according to CNN Headline News and one of the Big Ten Conference’s marching bands whose halftime show is “worth the watch,” according to Sports Illustrated.
The 2019 Hawkeye Marching Band — affectionately known as “Band 139” by its membership — is the sound and heartbeat of historic Kinnick Stadium at each of the nationally ranked Iowa Hawkeyes’ seven home games.
The HMB typically travels to one or two away games each season and the bowl game when Iowa qualifies for postseason competition.
Three area students perform in the 2019 HMB. They are, Tucker Chorpening of Rowley (Years with HMB: second; Instrument: Tenors on the Drumline; UI major(s): English and Secondary Education); Kelsey Gruber of Independence (Years with HMB: second; Instrument: Alto Saxophone; UI major(s): Human Physiology); and Ericka Barloon of Independence (Years with HMB: third; Instrument: Tenor Saxophone; UI major(s): Music Education and Music Performance).