Headlining Oelwein’s Party in the Park Thursday evening will be Independence-area variety band Flatland Ridge, featuring more than 80 years of combined musical performance experience. They are booked to play 5-8 p.m. at Plaza Park, 13 W. Charles St.
The Oelwein Fire Department will have water activities for the kids, so have them dress for it. There will be beverages, food and hourly prize drawings, so stick around.
Flatland Ridge is Gabe Schmidt on bass and vocals, Zach Thein on guitar, Cory McBride on drums and vocals and Travis McBride on guitar, keyboard, fiddle and vocals.
All of the band members but Schmidt are from Independence.
“Flatland Ridge combines an entertaining show, fun atmosphere, and top-notch musicianship,” while offering “some of the best country, classic rock, and pop hits made over the years,” per their Facebook page, @FlatlandRidge.
As many know, Cory McBride also directs the Oelwein High School band program.
Travis McBride, guitarist/keyboardist/fiddler/vocalist/band spokesman, and Cory’s brother, works as an information technology technician for Pries Enterprises in Independence.
Schmidt, their bassist, is a Kirkwood Community College student working for Fareway and 2020 graduate of Vinton High School, the town where he lives.
Thein, their guitarist, is a full-time electrical engineer for a large corporation in Cedar Rapids designing circuit boards for technology and components in an array of commercial products.
“Our group is fortunate to have the production support of Mike McBride (dad to Cory and myself) who has been involved in something music(al) since he was kid, nearly 40 years of music!” Travis McBride said.
“During COVID, many of our members pursued a variety of projects to stay active in music, ranging from Gabe and myself producing some virtual performances with the Northeast Iowa Covid Jam Band,” Travis McBride said. Visit his YouTube user account, @tmcbrideproductions, for videos.
They are trying a new tack compared to a band some members took part in prior, called Stampede.
“As time went on, my wife and I welcomed our second son, Luke, at which point Michelle decided to take a step back from stage performing full time with Stampede,” Travis McBride said. “At some point we may bring that back as we thoroughly enjoyed performing on stage with her.
“The rest of us decided to try and expand our musical horizons and do a secondary project that evolved into Flatland Ridge,” he said.
“Our concept was to cover a wider range of music including hits from the various genres that most bands wouldn’t dare attempt live. We’re still bringing some of the favorites from Stampede that feature the fiddle but we’re diving into more ‘90s country, more classic rock, plus expanding into our teenage years with ‘90s pop and rock.
“For good measure we also included some of our newer more modern pop hits. Gabe’s the only member not born before 2000, so we had to throw something in for him.”
“Doing this, we felt the name was a great fit for us. If you really think about it, Flatland wouldn’t have a Ridge and a Ridge isn’t flat. We’re not just a country band; we’re not just a rock band; we can play both and then some. We’re a band for everyone!
“We’re excited to be presenting this new project to all of our friends in Oelwein later this week!” he concluded.
As with any public gathering, please follow CDC guidelines. They recommend masks for persons who have not been vaccinated.
Experts say immunocompromised people who have been fully vaccinated should continue to wear masks, as people with weakened immune systems who are fully vaccinated may still be susceptible to COVID-19, according to verywellhealth.com.