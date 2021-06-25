Complaining is often a natural response to a situation, like when people complain about litter in a Facebook post, but do nothing else about it. Angie Funk is not one of those people.
“Somebody posted something (on Facebook) about the skatepark, so I went over there and cleaned up the site. Then I thought, ‘everyone wants to complain, but people don’t want to do anything about it. So, let’s see if I can get anyone to volunteer to help,’” she said.
Angie went about creating an Oelwein ‘B’ Day — ‘B’eautify ‘B’ecause We Care, and even picked a date of Saturday, July 17, for the event. She posted it on her Facebook page to see if she could get any response.
“I created the event to help bring Oelwein residents together for the greater good of this town,” Angie said. “And you know what? You never know what you’re going to get unless you ask. You have to open your mouth and ask.”
Angie received many positive responses and offers to help, so she held an organizational meeting at the Oelwein Public Library on Thursday, June 24. A dozen people showed up, including some community leaders.
“I thought it was a great turnout and the people there were very positive about helping,” she said.
Oelwein ‘B’ Day will be focusing on cleaning up at Red Gate, Wings and City parks. Tasks may include cleaning and/or painting benches, picnic tables, shelters, and picking up trash. Angie said there are different things to volunteer for, depending on a person’s interests and skills. She also had people with concerns for cleaning the creek along the west side of Red Gate Park, and is working to contact conservation members and the DNR regarding that project.
Persons interested in helping on Oelwein ‘B’ Day, July 17, can meet up at the Log Cabin (Appreciation Park) east of the Coliseum at 7 a.m. There will be tables and leaders established for each park, with things to be done at each site. Persons can pick the location and tasks they wish to cover. The project will only last until noon.
“I just decided to try this for one time and see where it goes from there. Maybe it will turn into more volunteer days in the future, like before the Oelwein Celebration or Italian Heritage Day, things like that,” Angie said.
Among those attending the organizational meeting were Parks Superintendent Josh Johnson, City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger, Mayor Brett DeVore and Principal Tim Hadley. All four support Angie’s efforts and are anticipating more volunteers will step up and take an interest in the Oelwein ‘B’ Day project.
“We’re pretty excited to have community members working with volunteers on this worthwhile project,” said Mulfinger. “It’s just a start, but I can see this going into other things this summer and fall.”
“I want to make it a fun ‘B’ Day. It it’s not fun, we don’t want to do it,” Angie said. “I’m just taking baby steps, see what we can do to help beautify because we care.”
People who want to get involved in the Oelwein ‘B’ Day – ‘B’eautify ‘B’ecause We Care project, can go to the site on Angie Funk’s Facebook page for information. It is also shareable to help get the word out.