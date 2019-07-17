WEST UNION — Fayette County Fair Special Activities promotes the activities of the Fayette County Historical Society and its work by presenting the Fairgrounds Log Cabin and the Whitcher Country School during Fair week
The Fair runs from Tuesday, July 23, through Saturday, July 27. Each day both buildings will be open for people to walk through and enjoy recalling how it use to be living in a log cabin or going to a country school. The Historical Society has lined up special activities for each building for each day of the Fair as well.
The Log Cabin scheduled activities will be from 1-4 p.m. daily, earlier or longer at the discretion of the demonstrators. Some will have items that can be purchased.
On Tuesday, July 23, Barb Hagelie will demonstrate rosemaling.
On Wednesday, July 24, Pat Franzen will demonstrate “Painting in Primative.”
On Thursday, July 25, for Seniors Day, DeLyte and Chris Ebbers will be weaving at their loom, and in the Bandstand from noon to 1 p.m., Meg Moellering and Fran Bowden will tell the stories of “Grandma’s Aprons.”
On Friday, July 26, on Kids Day, David Burrack will demonstrate rope making for young and old.
On Saturday, July 27, Louis Christen will finish off the Fair days with his wood-carving demonstration. At this year’s Historical Society meeting, he presented the association a bowl he hand-carved especially for the Log Cabin. The bowl will be on display there each day of the Fair.
The Whitcher Country School will be open each day of the Fair for all generations to sit in and reflect on the lives of children in one-room country schools. Tuesday through Saturday, from 2-3 p.m., the Fayette County Fair queens will read books for the children in the country school building.