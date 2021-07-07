WEST UNION — The Fayette County Fairgrounds Log Cabin and the Whitcher Country School again will play host to a number of events this year.
The Fayette County Fair runs Tuesday, July 20 through Saturday, July 24. Both buildings will be open for people to visit and enjoy recalling how it was living in a log cabin or going to a country school.
The Fayette County Historical Society has lined up special demonstrations each day. Tuesday through Saturday from 2-3 p.m., the Fayette County Fair Queens will read books at the school for the children attending the fair.
Scheduled demonstrations near the Log Cabin will be from 1-4 p.m. daily:
• Tuesday, July 20, Barbara Hagelie will demonstrate and exhibit her rosemaling skills, and David Burrack will demonstrate rope making.
• Wednesday, July 21, Youth SWAG members of West Union United Methodist church will demonstrate loop-yarn-making of blankets.
• Thurday, July 22, on Seniors Day, Colleen and Ron Wymer will be demonstrating her basket weaving and his wood whittling hobby. The Historical Society will provide free cookies.
• Friday, July 23, Louis Christen will demonstrate and exhibit his carving skills at creating special wooden bowls.
“Be sure to attend your favorite day or days at the fair,” Special Activities Chairperson Gay Bowden said. “Take time to relax and enjoy stepping back in time at the Log Cabin and the Country School to see how our ancestors lived and learned. “