Logan, Dahl named Oelwein High homecoming royalty

Oelwein High School Homecoming candidates Spencer Logan and Abigail Dahl were crowned king and queen at the pep rally on Thursday at Husky Stadium.
Winners of the various competitions, in order, were:
Canned food drive: freshman won, followed by seniors, juniors and sophomores.
Window painting: juniors won, followed by seniors, freshmen then sophomores.
Parade float decoration: juniors won, followed by freshmen, sophomores then seniors.
This is a preliminary report. See a future Oelwein Daily Register for details.