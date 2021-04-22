The Oelwein Athletic Booster Club named Spencer Logan and Malayna Kiel as its Athletes of the Month for April.
Senior Spencer Logan is on the boys tennis team and won his first sets of the season last week when the Huskies traveled to Independence. In first singles, he defeated sophomore Nolan Reed 10-4. Then in first doubles, he and partner Ryan Mortenson, a senior, defeated Reed and freshman Hunter Johnson 10-5.
“Spencer has shown leadership within the tennis program the first few weeks,” said head coach Jason Yessak. “He has stepped up and helped the younger guys get acclimated to the new season. He has been positive and has had a great attitude towards the upcoming season.”
Yessak added that Logan is a hard-working positive leader who is coachable
Junior Malayna Kiel is a sprinter and hurdler on the girls track and field team.
“Malayna has had some initial setbacks at the beginning of the season with an early injury,” said head coach Gary Goeller. “She has battled through the adversity and works hard to get better every meet by setting goals. She also strives to help out the team as much as she can.”
Kiel hit a milestone last week by breaking 17 seconds to win the 100M hurdles on Tuesday at the Huskies’ home meet with a time of 16.84. She also won the 400M hurdles with a time of 1:12.15. Then, she lowered her time in the 100M hurdles on Thursday at the Bobcat Co-Ed Invite. She took second with a time of 16.6.
“Malayna has been a positive influence on the team to the underclassmen by helping out wherever she can,” Goeller said. “She has been very active with cross country in the fall and basketball in the winter. She also works very hard in the classroom. Malayna always asks what else she can do to get better and is always helping others out to help them improve.”