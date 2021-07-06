AURORA — The Aurora Community Club honored longtime resident Ronnie Gilson as grand marshal in its Fourth of July Parade held Sunday. Gilson was born and raised in Aurora where he lived for over four decades and operated a lawn care and snow removal business.
He would do anything for anyone, according to the club. He took care of the Comet Center for about 10 years, by doing all the upkeep and cleaning.
The Comet Center remains in operation.
Beyond the parade, Fourth of July activities also included a tractor pull at 11 a.m., recreational activities such as children’s waterball, and volleyball in the park. Official music was provided by Tim Morehouse and Mike Johnson in the park Sunday evening.
On Friday, LeRoy’s, a restaurant and bar in town, hosted recording artist Adam Whitehead as part of its own event series.