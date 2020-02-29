WAUKEE – Longtime law enforcement officer and Waukee resident, Dave Lorenzen, announced he will seek election to the Iowa House in District 44. This district includes Waukee and portions of West Des Moines, Clive and Urbandale that are in Dallas County.
Lorenzen was born in Waverly and grew up in Le Mars where he graduated from Le Mars Community Schools. Following graduation, he attended the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy and went on to serve the public as a law enforcement officer in various roles for the past 41 years, all in Iowa. He is currently the Chief of the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Motor Vehicle Enforcement Bureau, which he has held for the past 13 years. He has also served five terms on the school boards. One term with the West Sioux District and four terms with the Oelwein district. Lorenzen and his family lived in Oelwein from 1989-2006.
“As a lifelong Iowan who has lived and worked in both small towns and urban areas, I understand many of the challenges that our communities face,” said Lorenzen. “When our elected officials are making decisions at the Statehouse, the quality of life for all Iowans should be at the forefront of their minds. That’s what I intend to do if elected.”
As a State Representative, Lorenzen says he will bring a wealth of real-world knowledge to the Statehouse:
“My experience in law enforcement, public service, and leadership has prepared me to work in a collaborative way to advance common sense solutions that move Iowa forward. I will work to ensure safe communities, quality schools and educational opportunities for Iowa students, and accessible and affordable health care. I will always keep the hard-working taxpayers in mind and will work to keep our budget balanced and reduce the tax burden on Iowa families and small businesses.”
Lorenzen currently serves on several boards related to public safety and law enforcement including: Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Council, Office of Drug Control Policy Advisory Committee, US DOT Secretaries Advisory Committee on Human Trafficking, Truckers Against Trafficking Board of Directors, Pre Pass Safety Alliance Board of Directors, Iowa Homeland Security Advisory Committee, Statewide Traffic Incident Management Committee, Iowa Peace Officers Association Board of Directors, and is the National Program Chair for the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance Operation Safe Driver Program and Human Trafficking Enforcement Program. He is active in his church as a small group teacher at Valley Evangelical Free Church in West Des Moines.
Lorenzen and his wife, Cheryl, have been married for 41 years and are the parents of four grown children and 10 grandchildren. Cheryl is a 2nd grade teacher with Johnston Public Schools.