Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

March 18, 2021

OELWEIN — Lucille R. James, 95, of Oelwein, died on Thursday morning, March 18, 2021 at MercyOne Oelwein Senior Care.

Services are pending at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.

Tags

Trending Food Videos