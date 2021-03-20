Nov. 16, 1925 — March 18, 2021
OELWEIN — Lucille R. James, 95, of Oelwein, died on Thursday morning, March 18, 2021 at MercyOne Oelwein Senior Care.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Monday, March 22 at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein with Rev. Joshua Schunk officiating.
Visitation will be held for one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Interment: Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein.
Memorials may be directed to the donor’s favorite charity.
Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Due to recommendations from state and federal health officials during the COVID-19 pandemic, guests are required to wear a mask and social distance. We encourage relatives and friends not able to attend the service to reach out to the family by leaving a message on the funeral home web site, by mail, text or phone.
Lucille Ruth Alshouse was born on Nov. 16, 1925 at rural Fayette County, Iowa, the daughter of Clarence Warren & Iva Mae (Lincoln) Alshouse. She received her education at the Stanley School, graduating with the class of 1943. Lucille was united in marriage to Howard Henry James on March 15, 1947 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. Lucille and Howard farmed at rural Stanley for many years where Lucille was a homemaker and helped on the farm. They moved to Hazleton in 1965.
Lucille was formerly a member of the Hazleton American Legion Auxiliary and T.O.P.S. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing piano, sewing and embroidery.
Lucille is survived by her two sons: Ronald James (fiancé: Linda Klemesrud) of Charles City and David (Connie) James of Hazleton; daughter: Karen (Tim) Horsfall of Waterloo; six granddaughters: Leslie (Steve) Horan, Dinese James, Terrecia Shoudy, Carrie James, Danielle (Trent) Flanders and Sarah (Leon) Harris; nine great grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; three siblings: Gladys Willits of Melbourne, Florida, Dean (Glenda) Alshouse of Waterloo and Lee (Elinor) Alshouse of Marion; two sisters-in-law: Irene Alshouse of Dubuque and Donna James of Oelwein and many nieces and nephews.
Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Howard on July 7, 1997; son: Terry; granddaughter: Jacqueline James; great granddaughter: Patty Horan; three brothers: Lyle, Elmer and Dale (Shirley) Alshouse and a daughter-in-law: Sue James.