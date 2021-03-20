As it turns out, being affiliated with a national company that makes its own paint is useful in a pandemic.
As Iowa began to detect COVID-19 last spring, "... it became harder and harder to keep certain items in stock," Lumber Ridge Home Source owner Sarah Scheel recalls.
"We sold out of toilet paper — we sold out of camping toilet paper. We sold out of any mask or respirator that we had," she said.
Oelwein's True Value store also sold out of disinfectants and cleaners. They could not even get them from any of their suppliers.
"Everybody was having problems getting supplies from their vendors," she said. "So luckily, with True Value manufacturing their own paint, they had the means to be able to start producing their own stuff for the stores to supply."
True Value diverted some of its paint manufacturing capacity to producing disinfectants, hand cleaners, masks and more, Scheel said.
"After that started, we got a lot of that for the businesses in town. We were able to order that by the quarts or gallons to keep them going when we couldn't get it anyplace else," she said.
By late January of this year, they've been able to get a lot of those hard-to-procure supplies from regular vendors again.
Lumber Ridge Home Source's pandemic experience has been similar to many other businesses, such as employees wearing masks, making more deliveries and doing more cleaning. But the store also was an essential business, as defined by the state, and remained open as others closed for safety's sake.
Scheel had mixed emotions about that — feeling "horrible" for businesses that had to close and "grateful" that Lumber Ridge Home Source could stay open. She understood why the state acted as it did, prioritizing "the essential needs versus the wants that they teach us in kindergarten."
The state did not contact the store and other local businesses to let them know they fit into the "essential" category.
"We read the list of what they were considering essential businesses," Scheel said. "At first it was a question: Are we essential? Are we not? But if you think about it, when something breaks, when that furnace breaks or that contractor needs a certain plumbing part or something like that, a lot of that stuff is needed for repairs."
Similar to how Lumber Ridge Home Source added inventory such as small appliances last year after the big box stores Shopko and Kmart left town, the business adjusted to customer needs caused by the pandemic.
"We always delivered lumber and building materials before," Scheel said. "We have expanded that to just other small orders too.
"We have a couple of customers, they probably call once a week and we deliver bird food, water softener salt, cleaners; stuff like that. They have a list every week. We just take a bag of stuff and drop it off at the door."
The cost of small order delivery generally negates any profit, she said.
"But right now ... it's what we need to do and it's helping keep our customers safe. A lot of our customers have health issues and stuff and they don't want to be out in public."
The store's staff — five full-time and five part-time employees — is careful to respect that.
"When we're within 6 feet of a customer, everybody has their mask on. Or within 6 feet of each other," Scheel said. "Luckily, we have a big enough store that we can take them off when we're off working in the aisles and stuff."
"Everybody is really good about wearing their masks, customers wearing their masks. We don't have a sign up or anything that says required. Everybody is really respectful."
The pandemic has affected a core product for the store. Lumber prices skyrocketed and continue to fluctuate, Scheel said. It's frustrating for customers and the store.
"The prices fluctuate so bad week to week," she said. "Be patient with us and know that we don't like the pricing any more than anyone else. It's gone crazy. But it's just a COVID thing, I think people understand."
On the other hand, the pandemic has led many people to work on projects at home, which has been good for business.
"This spring and summer, it was amazing, it was just crazy how busy the paint sales and treated lumber sales were," she said. "Everybody was painting and building decks. I think paint sales went up 60%."
People were being very productive with their extra time at home.
"I thought was awesome," she said. "There were so many projects going on. It was kids doing projects. People were buying stuff for kids to build dog houses, chicken coops. Chicken coops were crazy this year."
Lumber Ridge Home Source did make some changes not directly tied to the pandemic. Before it hit, they added liquid propane, providing the service to exchange and fill tanks.
They have expanded their parking lot with plans this spring to expand their spring greenhouse.
They now sell hunting and fishing licenses and have added fishing supplies and live bait — of the worm variety.
The store also now has a toy aisle. It's just one aisle, but it has an assortment.
"We have just a little bit of everything," Scheel said. "We have puzzles, board games, dolls, activity sets, farm stuff, toy cars, matchbox cars, stuff like that."
It's a long-term addition that came about because customers would ask about toys for birthday and Christmas gifts.
"We're going to keep it all year round," Scheel said. "We did it right before Christmas, but we're going to keep it all year round."
Lumber Ridge Home Source also added the Milwaukee tool brand and Ariens snow blowers.
The store is located on Highway 150 South, across from Arnold Motors. It opened as Lumber Ridge Home Source in October of 2018.
The store also added another young corgi dog, Hank. He joined Sophie there this year. The store has still one rescue cat, Jack.