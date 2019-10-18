The Oelwein Chamber and Area Development’s 2019 Community Awards night at Oelwein Plaza on Wednesday opened with news of progress and good things to come.
OCAD Executive Director Deb Howard highlighted progress on the new OCAD building. OCAD purchased the building at 6 South Frederick earlier this year and began renovations in June.
Howard said with OCAD encouraging downtown redevelopment, they decided they should be part of helping to improve the area and image of the community.
Local contractors and businesses are being used on the project which, in addition to the new OCAD office, will include space for a couple of retail/office businesses or incubator spaces for entrepreneurs, as well as refurbished upper-level apartments.
Howard has set a goal of being in the new location by Olde Tyme Christmas on Dec. 6. She said any and all volunteers will be accepted for the moving process.
OCAD President Josh Ehn told the crowd his job as president is made easy because of the commitment of Howard and board members who are passionate about the community. He also praised the OCAD Ambassadors or “Red Coats” as he called them who welcome new businesses and make visits to existing businesses that have news to share.
“A lot of you have been in this community for a long time,” Ehn said. “As an Oelwein transplant, I can say there is definitely something special here.”
Kent Nelson, who chairs the economic development part of OCAD shared highlights. He noted that Transco ownership changed this year, which has been good for that company in retaining its 200 employees. He said it continues to be business as usual at Transco.
Nelson said Ashley Industrial Molding celebrated its 10-year anniversary in Oelwein this month, and the industry continues to be a vital part of Industrial Park and Oelwein.
Nelson added that the board has had some prospects for a couple of lots in Industrial Park. He also mentioned that not every business is looking to build new, since construction costs can be prohibitive.
“As we see empty buildings or facilities we need to keep in mind that we have to have some inventory — starting points,” Nelson said. “The city is just beginning its third round of $500,000 USDA funds with the city matching $125,000. That’s $625,000 available to loan for economic development.”
The 2019 Community Awards got underway with Howard announcing recipients and Miss Oelwein Naomi Gaede making presentations.
During the Summer Series Party in the Park events, a beverage garden was made available. Proceeds from the beverage gardens were earmarked for Oelwein Are United Way for their annual fundraising campaign. Howard presented a check to United Way board members for $5,642.27 from proceeds. This makes the largest donation in the Party in the Park history to-date.
The 2019 Expansion/Most Improved Business of the Year award went to Norby’s Farm Fleet.
“This business has been in the community for many, many years,” Howard said. “When the opportunity of a large empty storefront became available, this business purchased it, renovated the building and moved into a larger improved space. They helped fill the void of a retail business we lost. Thank you for investing in Oelwein.”
The Community Booster of the Year was chosen from among eight groups, businesses and individuals that were nominated. The Oelwein Rotary Club was named for its involvement in many local activities, educating its members with speakers and programs on a weekly basis and noted globally for the eradication of polio.
Sheila Bryan was awarded 2019 Community Volunteer of the Year for her volunteer work that has impacted many lives of all ages.
“Her work in the school district, OCAD and many other organizations in Oelwein is felt and seen by many,” Howard said. “You can tell that her countless hours of volunteering are something very dear to her heart and will continue for many years. I am proud to call her my friend and someone we can all count on.”
Community Bank of Oelwein received the 2019 Congenial Business of the Year. Howard noted sponsorships, volunteers, community involvement and many other facets of the community benefit from this business.
“But, the award they are receiving goes above and beyond all of those things. Friendly staff and warm welcomes are what counts the most sometimes and in this particular instance, that is the case. Greeting with a smile and being very helpful and courteous are what this business does very well,” Howard said.
The 2019 Business of the Year award was presented to Lumber Ridge Home Source, which is celebrating its first-year anniversary.
“Providing much needed products and services, increasing inventory and having a new owner and staff has brought this business into the spotlight for this award,” Howard told the crowd. She added that sponsorships and participating in the community is also a valuable asset of this business.
Ken’s Electric, Inc., was named 2019 Industry of the Year. Providing quality products and services that are up to date with the trends and delivering in a timely manner stands out, Howard said.
“A few years ago, the second generation stepped in and purchased the business to continue the excellent tradition,” Howard added.
Howard led up to the final award by saying, “Thinking outside the box, supporting the existing structure and looking to the future is what this OCAD Volunteer is continually doing. Being active in the community as well as in OCAD, shows his love for our organization and our town. He also supports most of my crazy ideas!” She then announced Josh Ehn as the 2019 OCAD Volunteer of the Year. Ehn was promptly mobbed by his four children who helped him accept the award.
Howard noted there are so many to thank for all of their volunteer efforts that help keep OCAD projects on track. She personally thanked her office manager Carolyn Spence, and their husbands Scott Howard and Jim Spence for all of the behind the scenes help they give.
She encouraged everyone to get involved in some of the upcoming OCAD activities including Halloween Trivia Night, Oct. 25, Treats, Streets and Avenues recipe sharing event on Nov. 16, and of course Olde Tyme Christmas on Dec. 6.