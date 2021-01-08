Jan. 7, 2021
ARLINGTON — Lyle R. Recker, 82, of rural Arlington died on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Oelwein Health Care Center in Oelwein.
Services are pending at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.
