Jason Wescott has been at this for more than 20 years. He's accustomed to coming in from the cold through the back door of a post office after finishing his routes. Since 2011, that back door has been in Oelwein.
On Wednesday, though, as the picked up his red lunch cooler, he experienced a first. Clapping from multiple hands began across the building near the postmaster's office. It was coming his way in a single file line of women. Deb Howard was second in line and was carrying a foil balloon and a flower in a glass vase.
Westcott laughed as the clappers partially surrounded him.
"All right," he said as he put his cooler down and pulled off his gloves.
"Do you know what the Clapper Award is?" Howard asked.
"Ah, no, not really," he said.
"We're part of the Positively Oelwein Committee and people nominate people who go above and beyond and provide good service and are friendly and helpful and all that stuff," she said. "So you were nominated and chosen (as the December Clapper Award winner)."
"Oh, my gosh, thank you so much," he said.
He shook hands with each of the committee representatives, thanking them over and over again.
"Maybe this will help your crazy week a little bit," said committee member Carolyn Spence.
"Oh my gosh, yes," he said.
The other Positively Oelwein representatives presenting the award were Sheila Bryan, Carol Tousley