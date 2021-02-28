Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

ELKADER — Make a pine needle basket at 6 p.m., March 26, during a Nature All Around Us Art Series class at the Osborne Nature Center. Register by Tuesday, March 23, by calling 563-245-1516 or visiting claytoncountyconservation.org. Reservations are required. All art materials will be provided and participants will leave with a four-inch coiled basket to take home. The workshop is open to adults and teens.

