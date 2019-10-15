Oelwein High School’s fall musical, “Mamma Mia!” will be performed on the Williams Center for the Arts stage Friday and Saturday, Nov. 1 and 2. Ticket sales for the performances went on sale Monday, Oct. 14.
Now musical goers will have an opportunity to combine dinner and an evening at the theatre. The Oelwein Junior Class is offering an Italian meal to go with the flavor of the musical. Persons can start the night off with a meal of pasta with a choice of marinara sauce or alfredo, meatballs or chicken, garlic twists, salad, beverage and dessert. The meal will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. in the high school cafeteria, just down the hall from the Williams Center for Performing Arts.
This tasty supper will help support the junior class for its 2020 prom, with tickets of $8 in advance or $10 at the door. They can be purchased at the high school office or from members of the junior class. Tickets for the musical are sold separately at $5 each and can be purchased at the high school office.
The musical, directed by Julie Williams, Darci Fuelling and assisted by Polly Baretto, is a colorful, passionate musical featuring the music of the 1970s Swedish pop group ABBA. The upbeat, fun production holds plenty of drama, laughter, mixed messages and great music with the voices of Lauren Hamilton, Megan Baerg, Ian Paul, Blake Perkins, Andrew Roete, Alex Peters, Ella Schunk, Lauren Harrison, Brooke Patterson, Laura Gibbs, Leighton Patterson, Brody Rogers, Parker Sperfslage.
Plenty of extra voices complete the music ensemble including male chorus members Logan Cockerham, James Moses, Kane Ohl, Owen Rechkemmer, Andrew Rownd and Jacob Vaughn, and female chorus members Jade Alber, Morgan Alber, Abigail Dahl, Brooke Ellis, Sabrina Epley, Shalymar Evens, Sydney Gefaller, Aryn Glew, Abigail Patrick, Jillian Prouty, Jenna Schmith, Heidi Shoudy, Emma Smock, Natalie Stasi and Morgan Vawter.
Director Julie Williams says this is a great musical that really showcases a very talented bunch of students and she hopes everyone takes the opportunity to come and enjoy the end product of all their hard work and dedication.
The show gets underway at 7 p.m. each performance so attendees should plan to come early and help support both the Junior Class Prom Committee and the Oelwein Fine Arts groups.