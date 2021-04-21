The Grundy Center man charged in the shooting death of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith, of Independence, was released from the hospital today and incarcerated in the Black Hawk County Jail, where he is being held on a $3 million cash bond.
Michael Lang, 41, was released by University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and transported by law enforcement to the Grundy County Sheriff's Office where he made his initial court appearance.
Lang is accused of shooting and killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith on Friday, April 9. Smith was attempting to arrest Lang who was barricaded in his home after fleeing from other law enforcement, according to court documents.
A public funeral for Smith was held Friday, April 16, at Independence Junior/Senior High School. Smith was stationed out Iowa State Patrol District 10 in Oelwein.
Lang faces additional charges for attempting to kill State Troopers in the wheeled armored personnel carrier that later his home and for assaulting of a Grundy Center police officer, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety.
Lang is charged with first-degree murder (Class A felony), attempt to commit murder (Class B felony), and assault on a peace officer, a Class D felony.
Lang has been transported to the Black Hawk County Jail where he is being held on a $3 million cash bond.
According to court documents, the Grundy Center Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Lang, within Grundy Center City limits at about 7:30 p.m., but Lang fled. At one point, he pulled over, exited his vehicle and assaulted the Grundy Center Police officer who chased him.
During the assault, Lang yelled, "shoot me" multiple times to the office, who he put in a choke hold as well as relieving him of his taser and radio, according to a criminal complaint.
A Grundy County Sheriff's deputy arrived to find the officer recovering from the assault and Lang near the officer's patrol vehicle. The deputy drew his gun and told Lang to put his hands up. Lang responded by saying, "Come get me," and fled in his vehicle, the complaint says.
Later, law enforcement found Lang at his Grundy Center home and set up a perimeter around it. Lang's father told law enforcement that Lang had multiple guns in the house.
At 8:55 p.m., Smith, three additional State Troopers, and a Hardin County Sheriff's Deputy K-9 entered the home through the garage. Prior to entering, Smith and the entry teamverbally identified themselves as law enforcement and announced that they would send in a dog, according to the complaint.
As the entry team began to clear the upstairs, Smith was hit by gunfire coming from inside the residence. Members of the entry team saw Lang emerge from the doorway holding a black pump action shotgun, the complaint says.
Two members of the entry team retreated into the basement while others pulled Smith from the residence. Lang then barricaded himself inside for several hours until at about 11:50 p.m. when State Troopers used an armored personnel carrier to enter the house and subdue Lang, who shot multiple rounds at the carrier, according to the complaint.