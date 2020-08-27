A former Oelwein man who admitted to hitting a 5-year-old at the dinner table has received probation in exchange for his guilty plea in Fayette County District Court.
Roger Dean Hall II, 33, pleaded guilty as part of an agreement with prosecution to child endangerment resulting in bodily injury, as a habitual offender, a Class D felony. Court documents list Mount Pleasant as his current residence.
Hall received two to five years of supervised probation on a suspended prison sentence of up to 15 years, and a suspended $1,025 fine. A 15% surcharge was imposed
A no contact order was extended for five years.
In his written plea of guilty, he admitted injuring the child on Nov. 7, 2019.
According to the criminal complaint, an employee of the Little Husky Learning Center reported child abuse to the Oelwein Police on Nov. 8. A 5-year-old child with multiple facial bruises told the employee that “Roger was mad and hit me.”
The complaint says that Hall, who lived with the child, struck the child in the face at the dinner table on Nov. 7 leaving multiple bruises and “also took a food bowl and shoved (it) in the victim’s face” because the child would not eat all of the food given. Two other people in the home verified this occurred.
Hall had previously been convicted of the Class D felonies of third-degree burglary in Fayette County on April 2, 2018, and child endangerment resulting in bodily injury in Buchanan County on Nov. 18, 2014.