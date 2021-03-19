A Waterloo man allegedly cut the leg of another man on Thursday when Transco Railway employees stopped him from taking a pickup off company property.
Oelwein Police arrested Zachary Martin Van Brunning, 26, of Waterloo, and are seeking charges of willful injury a Class D felony, and aggravated misdemeanors for taking possession of the pickup without the owners consent and for concealing a knife and using it in the commission of a crime.
According to a department news release, police had received received several reports about a suspicious person on the Northwest side of town at about 7 p.m., Thursday. Officers searched the area and were unable to initially locate anyone acting strangely or in a suspicious manner.
Officers later responded to the 700 block of 6th Street Northwest at around 10 p.m. for an individual fitting this person’s description, causing a disturbance and attempting to steal a vehicle.
According to criminal complaints, Van Brunning had gone onto Transco property and attempted to leave in a 1997 Chevrolet 1500 that he didn’t have permission to operate, but Transco employees noticed and stopped him. That’s when Van Brunning allegedly used a knife he had concealed to inflict a two-inch laceration to a man’s leg. The man required emergency medical attention.
Van Brunning is incarcerated in the Fayette County Jail.
He has applied for a court-appointed attorney. In his application he said he has no job or income.