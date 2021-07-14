Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

A 75-year-old man shot himself in the leg at a Cedar Falls shooting range on Tuesday, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to the Black Hawk Park shooting range for a report of a gunshot wound victim. They found the man had accidentally discharged a single round from a revolver into his own leg while in the range area. He was transported to Allen hospital by ambulance for non-life threatening injury, and was listed in stable condition after arrival at Allen.

The incident is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office at this time, no criminal charges are expected.

Tags

Trending Food Videos