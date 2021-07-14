A 75-year-old man shot himself in the leg at a Cedar Falls shooting range on Tuesday, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were dispatched to the Black Hawk Park shooting range for a report of a gunshot wound victim. They found the man had accidentally discharged a single round from a revolver into his own leg while in the range area. He was transported to Allen hospital by ambulance for non-life threatening injury, and was listed in stable condition after arrival at Allen.
The incident is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office at this time, no criminal charges are expected.