Many factors could affect harvest, agronomist says

A confluence of factors could affect this year’s harvest, a Randalia-based agronomist says.
An early start in planting and an abundance of warm days have helped speed crop maturity, but a lack of rain in late July and August could hurt yields especially in sandier ground, said Taylor Nelson, a Viafield agronomist based in Randalia.
“We’re far ahead on growing,” Nelson said, attributing that to an early planting and an abundance of days over 90 degrees this summer. “Twenty-five or so days over 90 degrees, that’s not typical for this area, but definitely helps speeding crop maturity along.”
By April 26, 39% of corn crops were planted, up from 16% the prior year as well as the average of 20% in the last four years, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Iowa Crop Progress Report from April 27.
Crops are maturing ahead of average, agreed a recent UDDA report. In Northeast Iowa, nearly four in five corn plants had reached maturity — 79% — and 8% of corn was harvested. Almost four in five soybean plants were dropping leaves — 77% — and over 19 in 20 were coloring in the region with nearly one in five — 18% — harvested, says USDA’s Monday,
Sept. 28 report.
“As far as yields go, we’re all over the board right now,” Nelson said. He has seen corn yields ranging from 160 to 220 bushels per acre and soy yields from 40 to 50 bpa for “some of the better stuff.”
June was especially wet with Oelwein earning a mention for 12.26 inches of precipitation, the highest mentioned statewide on a monthly report from state climatologist Justin Glisan, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, and nearby Stanley in Buchanan County was one of 10 stations reporting over four inches — 4.65 inches — in a two-day period following tropical depression Cristobal, which entered the state June 9 and moved out midday June 10. June 21-22 brought heavy downpours and strong wind gusts to eastern Iowa with much of the Northeast quadrant receiving over 1.5 inches, Glisan reported.
July 2 brought more wind damage to crops and trees with Quasqueton in Buchanan County receiving mention for “radial damage to crops and trees … likely a result of straight-line microburst winds,” Glisan wrote.
Nelson mentioned wind “that week before the Fourth of July.” He also mentioned damage to crops “up by Fredericksburg that were easier to chop for feed silage than combine due to weather damage.”
Farmers in doubt can ask their insurance adjuster, “Is it worth more to combine it, chop it or totally till it under?” Nelson said. “The idea is to get the most money you can, whether from the insurance company or by harvesting it.”
August 2020 ranked as the third-driest August in 140 years of statewide records, with a drier one last occurring in 2003, Glisan wrote. Storms Aug. 9 that pushed east across the state led to Gutenberg Lock and Dam in Clayton County reporting 1.32 inches rainfall, among a handful of stations reporting over an inch.
Sept. 15 and 22, four in five areas of the state were “abnormally dry” (D0 rating) or drier, according to the The National Drought Mitigation Center report from University of Nebraska-Lincoln, including northwestern Fayette County although much of Fayette, Buchanan and Clayton counties were back to normal moisture. Statewide, it was a photo negative of three months ago, June 23, when four in five areas of the state had sufficient rainfall.
And yet, as of Sept. 28, nearly 17 in 20 topsoil and subsoil locations had adequate moisture in Northeast Iowa, with between two and three in 20 being short on moisture, USDA reported.
“With the lack of rain in August and late July, that’s probably going to hurt our yields especially in the sandier type grounds because they don’t retain as much moisture,” Nelson said.
In sandier areas the dryness means a tougher time for soybean plans filling out beans in pods.
“Beans are like BBs in some areas,” Nelson said.
The better ground will retain moisture better and lead to better yields, he said.
Looking to purchase for next year, Nelson said fertilizer inputs — nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium — are down across the board.
“That’ll maybe help some guys make some decisions on inputs going into next season, that are maybe tighter on money,” Nelson said, noting interest rates for financing are also down, a service Viafield offers.