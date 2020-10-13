Halloween on Oct. 31 falls on a Saturday this year. Many area cities have posted trick-or-treat hours.
So far all have set it on Halloween night: Fayette, 2:30-4:30 p.m. (and 2-3 p.m. is a Halloween Walk-Around at Maple Crest Campus, 100 Bolger Dr., Fayette), Fairbank trick-or-treat will be 4-6 p.m., Readlyn 4-6 p.m., Maynard 4-7 p.m., Hazleton 5-7 p.m., Sumner, 5-8 p.m., and Jesup 6-8 p.m.
Leave lights on if giving candy. Practice safe social distancing, six feet from other household members. Only accept wrapped treats. Follow CDC guidance.
The city of Oelwein does not regulate Halloween, Administrator Dylan Mulfinger said.