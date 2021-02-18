FAYETTE — A trio of co-workers at Maple Crest Manor in Fayette share an intense passion for long-term care and sometimes go to exhausting lengths to always find the good in what they do and in others.
“When we get together things just keep building and expanding and we have so much fun seeing others happy — we always set high expectations for ourselves. This is how the Covid Cupid Project happened,” said Megan Hanson, head of human resources and marketing at Maple Crest.
As everyone is well aware, this last year has not been an easy one for long term care facilities. It’s been scary, lonely, and exhausting. It has presented new challenges in ways that we never could have imagined, Hanson said. She and co-workers Angelique Lueder (her sister), assisted living and memory care assisted living director, as well as marketing and admissions, and Nicole Wolfe, C.N.A. educator and scheduler, could see there was a need for a spirit-lifting event.
“Residents and tenants are missing their families, families are missing their loved ones and so we are trying to play keepers of both while giving the best care possible during a pandemic that presents new demands in the way care is given. Those who have no knowledge of working in a long term care setting cannot imagine the many challenges we have had,” Hanson said. “It’s been exhausting — physically, emotionally, mentally. However, because of the pandemic we have all been forced to think in new ways, do new things, provide love in new ways, learn how to communicate better both with our co-workers and families of our residents ad tenants.”
Window visits, zoom calls, family drive by parades, old fashion letters and socially distanced BINGO all became the norm. Then their imaginations started to grow, Hanson said.
“In early January we were talking about how to make Valentine’s Day this year one to remember. We wanted all of our residents and staff to feel the love and we wanted it to be easy for families of both to get a little treat to their loved ones without it costing much,” Hanson explained. So, they called Hurts Donuts out of Cedar Falls to see if they would be willing to partner with them for the project. “They were on board within minutes and so the project took off,” she said.
At first they just planned on opening it up to the Maple Crest facility for staff, residents and family to buy donuts and make a fun day of it that way. But then, word got out and they were asked if it was possible to add the local clinic and police station.
“At that point we decided it had been one heck of a year for all of us and kicked the project wide open, adding 26 different locations in the neighboring towns including long term care centers, assisted livings, police stations, clinics, hospitals and schools,” Hanson said.
For only $2 per Valentine, a person could send a donut and a personalized card to any of the locations listed. They originally had a goal of at least 20 dozen donuts. In a matter of three weeks they project ballooned and had sold almost 113 dozen with a total of 1,161 donuts. Each donut was individually packaged and had a personalized Valentine attached to it.
“People were so excited about the project. We had staff buying for each other, staff buying for residents, staff buying for their kids and grandkids at school, families buying for their loved ones at all the different places, teachers buying for students, students buying for teachers. It was amazing to see the outpouring of love that was happening,” Hanson said. They accepted orders until January 31st and started prepping how to go about delivering all the orders.
“Then something amazing happened. On Saturday, Feb. 6th, our Director of Nursing, Melissa Thompson, got a call that some donors who wanted to remain anonymous, had heard about our project and wanted to play a part. They had nearly 3,000 Valentine’s day plants they wanted to donate that we could use to add to the smiles for our Valentine’s day project!”
NorAg out of West Union let them borrow their truck, a 30-foot enclosed trailer, and heated shop to store the plants in when they got back.
“We drove to Waterloo where we were met with an awesome team of people who gave up their morning to help us load the trailer in freezing temps in less than 15 minutes! It was amazing. Everyone was so excited to be part of such a cool project. We shared a post about it on our Facebook page and people were ecstatic. Our staff was thrilled and so proud of the facility we call home. With the addition of the plants we decided we could easily spread even more joy and so we planned to be out and about on Thursday, Feb. 11th to local businesses. Then on Friday we brought smiles to the original 26 locations with both donuts with love notes from their loved ones and plants for them to enjoy,” Hanson said. “While there have been several projects like this that Maple Crest has been proud to host, this one has to by far be our favorite!”