As the first day of Oelwein Schools band camp wrapped up on Monday, instructor Cory McBride asked students to reach out to their classmates.
Oelwein band camp for grades 8-12 is going on through Friday, and the times will also be 8 a.m. to noon each day, starting at the high school band room.
“This year we’re adding eighth grade to high school band, so rosters are still being finalized,” McBride said afterward.
“It’s mostly the standard marching practice,” McBride said.
Earlier in the day, they practiced marching to a clapped beat and standing at attention, for instance. Students were instructed to dress for the weather and wear shoes comfortable for walking such as tennis shoes.
“We throw in some fun activities and get them to build the teamwork a bit. New students coming in,” he said, “we try to give them some opportunity to build those relationships with other band members and have some fun.”
He said they will be playing, “for sure, home football games,” at halftime.
They may also play from the bleachers.
“More than likely, we usually do except last year,” he said.
A smaller group of students took part in a leadership camp last week.
“(We) went over how they can help the group in the best way. What their role looks like,” McBride said, as well as “what this year looks like and how I’m going to need their assistance.”