July 31, 1953 — July 3, 2021
MANCHESTER — Margaret Jean “Maggie” Nueton, 67, of Manchester, passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021 in Cedar Rapids. She was born on July 31, 1953, in Manchester, to Reynold and Marian (Voss Gienapp) Drees. Maggie was a graduate of West Delaware High School.
Maggie was married to John Hutchinson. The couple later divorced. In November 1987, Maggie married Merle Nueton.
Survivors: three children, Aaron (Stephanie) Hutchinson, Ron (Majil Tayek) Hutchinson, and Melissa (Mike) Hempstead; two step sons, Shawn (Lisa) Nueton and Paul Nueton; 16 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three siblings; two sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 4-6 p.m. on Friday, July 9, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Memorial service begins at 6 p.m.
Inurnment will be at a later date.
