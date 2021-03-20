Market 25 opens at 25 E. Charles, offering boutique, crafts

From the polished metal ceiling to the gleaming hardwood floors, Savanna DeJong is breathing new life into the building she and her husband, Brandon, own at 25 E. Charles St. — the corner store across Highway 150 from Subway. It had been home to Studio 17, which closed in July.
“It just kind of ran its course,” she said.
After some brainstorming and much elbow grease, DeJong opened the store to local boutique and hand-crafted goods businesses as Market 25 in November.
“In our way, it was just a nice way to fill space, bring something new and different to downtown and support other small businesses,” DeJong said.
“Our plan is to let it be a long-term ongoing thing as long as we have local interest, people wanting to work and wanting to shop.”
She will continue to operate Savanna’s Massage Therapy in Oelwein out of the back of the shop, a business she has had since May 2005.
“(I’m) still doing (Savanna’s Massage Therapy) 100 percent, then this on top of that, then we all just volunteer our time working different shifts,” she said.
Market 25 is open Thursdays noon to 6 p.m., Fridays 1-7 p.m. and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Among the offerings are clothing, bags, blankets, crocheted animals, earrings, handmade keychains, all sorts of knick-knack signs, metalwork, lawn ornaments, mugs and other accessories.
“We’re always looking to add more vendors to add variety,” DeJong said, emphasizing the variety. She noted she wants to avoid over-saturating on any particular product.
“I own the business and manage the books and we all volunteer time to man shifts to run the store, and I take time away from my job to help when I can,” she said. “We have one sales system, so it all runs in one checkout system.” The system accepts cash, checks, and cards.
Current vendors at Market 25 include:
• Little Golden Boutique offers women's apparel "for all women" and accessories curated by Tiffany VandeVorde out of Aurora.
"We only sell what we would wear, and that means carrying items that are stylish, comfortable and affordable," says VandeVorde, an Oelwein native, in a promo on the Market 25 page. On Facebook, find her at LittleGoldenBoutique.
• Good Enough Crafts owners Lucy Kieffert and Cassie Cook out of Oelwein work full-time in health care and started making tumblers in April 2019. They also make door mats, phone grips, pens, hair clips and clip boards. Find them on Facebook at GoodEnoughCraftsByLucyAndCassie and Etsy at GoodEnoughCraftbyLnC.
• Mandy Betz out of Oelwein offers two-dimensional artwork including portraiture and is on Facebook at ArtByMandyBetz and Instagram at ArtByMBetz.
• Smith Specialties from Hazleton offers crocheted stuffed toys and earrings made by Diana, Monica, Michelle and Melissa. On Facebook it can be found at SmithCrochetToys.
• Monica Koth operates Meraki Wicks and Weaving from southwest of Westgate. She pours soy candles and melts at her home. Last year, she poured more than 1,300 pounds of soy product and has merchandise in seven small businesses, both wholesale and commission. She is working on a custom candle line.
Koth also weaves upcycled textiles from second hand stores into rugs, table runners, pillows, towels and bags. This year she will be featuring vintage Miss Mattie Bags woven out of upcycled military blankets. She weaves on three different looms, two are hundred-plus-year-old Union rug looms. Find her on Facebook at MerakiWicksAndWeaving.
• As Corn Fed and Wed, Cortney and Mike VanDenHul have offered woodworking decor such as signage displayed at Market 25. They take orders for beanbag or cornhole boards, decor and more. Find them on Etsy and Facebook at cornfedandwed.
• Ryan and Ashley Halbur of Independence have Iowa Creations, offering recycled materials art and metal fabrication. Learn more at www.iowacreations.com and Facebook at IowaCreations.
• The Vintage Homestead of Independence offers hand-crafted and repurposed decor as well as custom laser engraving, embroidery, vinyl and heat press applications, under the business name on Facebook.
• Inspired Rose Creations by Ashley Rechkemmer offers custom shirts, tumblers, key chains, badge reels, phone grips and shirts. She also offers sublimation items which can include full color designs on fabric, metal and other media. Find her on Facebook under the business name.
• LexKayCreations on Facebook is run by Alexis Rausch and Kayleigh Stamp, two wives, moms, and nurses who offer a variety of handmade accessories and screen-printed items including shirts for all ages and some leggings.
• Kelsey Little out of Independence, a Jesup native, makes and powder coats metalwork. She is on Facebook at RememberToBloom. She offers sculptures of nature, such as flowers and insects, using old spoons, and has powder coated tumblers (mugs).
• Bailey Horn Creations is Leslye Horn and Cindy Bailey launched their Etsy shop in 2018. With several decades of woodworking experience and now a laser cutter, they offer holiday decor, home decor and boxes, earrings, memorial benches and more, online at baileyhorncreations.com and on Facebook at BaileyHornCreations.
Links to vendor pages are also found on the Market 25 Facebook page. Many have full-time jobs, so remember to allow them time to respond.
To apply to become a vendor, a web form is available at https://forms.gle/fRXjXRvSAGYJMsRs5. Space availability is on a case-by-case basis, and vendors pay a percentage commission on all sales instead of rent, according to the form.