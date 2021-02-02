Sept. 28, 1931 — Jan. 29, 2021
FAYETTE — Marlys J. Nefzger, 89, of Fayette, died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Maple Crest Manor in Fayette.
Private family funeral services will be held at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Fayette with Rev. Andy Sayer officiating. Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery in Fayette. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Marlys Joreen, daughter of Arthur and Clara (Ruzicka) Phillips was born Sept. 28, 1931, in Spring Valley, Minnesota. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Lime Springs. Marlys received her education in the Lime Springs Public School. On Oct. 11, 1947, she was united in marriage with Robert Nefzger in Preston, Minnesota. To this union four children were born, Cindy, Nancy, Lisa, and Robert, Jr. The couple farmed in the Albany area for several years prior to purchasing their farm West of Fayette. Marlys enjoyed crocheting, sewing, crossword puzzles, baking, gardening, shopping, camping, and spending the winters in Texas. She had many things she found joy in, but the greatest joy was time with family. Marlys will be forever cherished as a kind and loving person by all who knew and loved her.
Marlys is survived by her husband, Robert of Fayette; daughters, Cindy (Denis) Kuhens of Harpers Ferry, Nancy (Aaron) Loucks of Sumner, and Lisa (Gary) Kelly of Fayette; son, Robert, Jr. (Cindy) Nefzger of Lansing; grandchildren, Mindy (Danny) Conaway, Kristine (Cliff) Meyer, Darla (Adam) Barrows, Jason (Betsy) Nefzger, Josh (Melisa) Nefzger, and Hunter Kelly; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister, Clarice Neisen of Waterloo; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Deb Nefzger siblings, Alvin Phillips and Arlin (Joanne) Phillips; and step-brother, Richard (Shirley) Peters.