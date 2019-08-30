Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Last Tuesday the 27th, I enjoyed one of the nicest evenings ever. If you weren’t at the Coliseum, you missed a night with Mary Kay Miller’s story of her and her dad. What a legacy they are leaving. You also missed the food brought in. I want to thank everyone who helped with her event. With Mary Kay at the grand piano playing the oldies, I no longer worry about my memory. As we sang, I remembered the words to all the songs. I met old friends and made new ones. It was a night to remember.

Tags